Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

© WireImage

The pumpkin lattes are piping and the mustardy orange sweaters are off the hanger: Fall is in full force! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood looked exceptional while out and about during the second week of October. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Girl power

Everybody's best friend Jennifer Aniston made a delightful entrance at Variety's 2019 Power of Women: Los Angeles event. Looking as chic as ever, the honoree rocked darker tresses for the fall and donned a sophisticated pinstripe dress, which was cinched at the waist. Her and fellow A-listers gathered at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 11 for the empowering Lifetime-presented outing. 

© Getty Images

Creative journey

Rihanna kicked off her first visual autobiography: Rihanna at the Guggenheim Museum in NYC on Friday, October 11. Drenched in cheetah print, the bad girl was excited to welcome fans into her world.

© BFA

Cocktail cuties

Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing joined Saks Fifth Avenue to host a private cocktail party at Le Chalet at L’Avenue at Saks in NYC on Friday. He and celebrity guests like Olivia Palmero celebrated the BBuzz Bag and the brand’s first women’s ready-to-wear shop at a luxury retailer.

© Getty Images

Hollywood Rising

ELLE and Salvatore Ferragamo toasted to Hollywood's rising stars for the first time at Sunset Tower Terrace on Friday, October 11. Anthony Ramos was among nine breakout actors to be celebrated at the bash and in the magazine.

© Getty Images

Hollywood Rising

Jackie Cruz continued the latinx representation as a special guest at the swanky soiree, looking gorgeous in a white suit ensemble by Paule Ka.

© Getty Images

Hot mamá

Heads turned when Eva Longoria hit the purple carpet at the 2019 amFAR Gala in L.A. on Thursday, October 10. The powerhouse latina stunned in a very trendy tangerine cut-out gown by Dundas.

© Getty Images

Viva Las Date night

Priyanka Chopra surprised onlookers at JBL Fest 2019 with her starry plus one: Nick Jonas. The matching pair looked adorable together during the Jewel Nightclub experience at the Aria Resort & Casino on October 10 in Las Vegas.

© Getty Images

Home run(way)!

DICK’S Sporting Goods partnered with sports legends Alex Rodriguez and Carli Lloyd to headline their first ever fashion show in the Chelsea neighborhood of NYC on October 10. A-Rod did his fashionable lady love JLo proud by closing the show in a look that included: a Nike Windrunner Puffer Jacket, The North Face Campshire Shirt and Timberland Premium Boots.

Get all the details!

© Zumba Fitness

Zumba break!

Jonathan Van Ness surprised a Zumba Fitness class in NYC on Thursday, October 10, a.k.a. “World Mental Health Day,” to encourage them and everyone around the world to take 10-15 minutes out of their busy schedules for a mental and physical break.

© RadarPics

Everyday she's hustlin'

Lili Reinhart flaunted some major bling during the Tiffany Men’s launch event at the Hollywood Athletic Club in L.A. on October 10. Among various jewels by the brand, the Hustlers star rocked their Cobblestone ring in platinum with diamonds, which is valued at $10,100.

© Marion Curtis for Amazon Studios

Bumpin'

Anne Hathaway stole the Modern Love red carpet with her growing  baby bump. The pregnant star and her cast celebrated the premiere of their new Amazon Prime series by launcing an interactive pop-up exhibit in NYC on October 11 called the Museum of Modern Love.

© Kent Miller Photography

Department store dazzle

Macy’s Herald Square in NYC celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a special in-store performance by Love and Hiop Hop: Miami star Amara La Negra on Thursday, October 10.

© Getty Images

Happy 15

Sofia Richie and Kim Petras were among star attendees at the Kate Somerville Clinic's 15 Years on Melrose celebration.

© BFA

Blazer beauties

Katie Holmes and Jameela Jamil made for a lovely pair as they chatted at Rothy's intimate The Merino collection launch party on The Gramercy Park Hotel's rooftop in NYC.

© Getty Images

A sirius chat

Howard Stern officially launched the new SiriusXM Hollywood studios with a live broadcast of The Howard Stern Show from L.A. on October 7. The host was joined on the couch by A-list guests like Jennifer Aniston.

