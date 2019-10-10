View 4 pics | Back to story
Eugenio Derbez reveals his dog Fiona got sick from missing him

Eugenio Derbez loves his dog, Fiona
When it comes to his “favorite,” an adorable french bulldog named Fiona, the Dora and the Lost City of Gold actor strives to give her the good quality of life she deserves.

On more than one occasion, the Mexican actor has proved he loves her “like another daughter” as the pup is also a vital part of his family.

“Here to tell you that Fiona had a stomach issue last week and I thought it was because she’d eaten something that’d hurt her, but no. The vet told us that dogs also get sick from stress, and like a woman, the girl stressed out because I wasn’t home for a few days and that makes her very sick,” he explained.

Eugenio Derbez and his family on the cover of HOLA! USA
The Derbez family stars on the November cover of HOLA! USA, a first in which the entire family poses together for a magazine. However, Fiona was unable to join the photoshoot because of “health reasons” due to stress and didn’t make it inside our latest issue. Nonetheless, we know Eugenio’s love for her is unconditional.

