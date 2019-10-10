Ricky Martin, the versatile star that also shines as an actor

View Galleries
-
Taylor Swift is madly in love with Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin
-
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova: Inside their 18-year love story
-
Ricky Martin announces he and husband Jwan Yosef will be parents again
He is not living La vida loca, but 'la vida feliz'. Ricky Martin is in a great place right now. He has a solid career and a wonderful family...
-
Elyfer Torres’ other face as the lead role in 'Betty in NY'
-
What's their secret? Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's unshakeable love