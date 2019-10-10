Ricky Martin, the versatile star that also shines as an actor

View 10 pics | Celebrities
...
Ricky Martin on the red carpet
Ricky Martin on the red carpet

A successful career as an actor

Ricky Martin has been in the spotlight for three decades and is one of the most respected Latin stars in the world. He started his career very young as a member of pop band Menudo, becoming a teen idol instantly and making all the girls go bananas with his looks and moves. 

After Menudo whirlwind time in the spotlight and a short stay in New York, Ricky found his acting opportunity in Mexico, where he started building his career in theatre.

The Puerto Rican is the ultimate artist, not only talented in music but also as an actor. Let's discover his best roles on the screen, including the performance that got him an Emmy nomination. 

Ricky Martin first acting roles
Ricky Martin first acting roles

From TV commercials to the theatre

Before joining Menudo, Ricky had some acting experience doing TV commercials, but his first serious opportunity arrived when he was offered a role in the musical Momma Loves Rock, with Angélica María and Angélica Vale. His performance was so successful that it would soon open doors to the television industry. 

Ricky Martin and Angélica Rivera in 1991
Ricky Martin and Angélica Rivera in 1991

Soap Opera Lead

He finally got a leading role in the sequel of popular Mexican telenovela Alcanzar Una Estrella (Reaching for a star), where he played Pablo, one of the members of the pop band the story focused on. Popular actresses Angélica Rivera and Bbi Gaitán were also in the cast. 

Ricky Martin telenovelas actor
Ricky Martin telenovelas actor

He indeed reached the stars

Alcanzar una Estrella became a massive hit with youngsters and Ricky became a teen idol for the second time, this time in Mexico. With the series band Muñecos de Papel, the Puerto Rican toured Latin America and recorded an album, but after a year, the band broke up and each one of them pursued a solo career.

By that time, all the cast filmed a movie based on the popular series, Más que Alcanzar una Estrella (Beyond reaching for a star), that of course, was a major hit in Mexican cinemas. 

Ricky Martin in American TV
Ricky Martin in American TV

A role in US series General Hospital

Very shortly after releasing his first solo album titled Ricky Martin, he became so popular that American channel ABC invited him to join the cast of General Hospital as Miguel Morez, a Puerto Rican citizen hiding in the US from his lover's crime boss dad. 

 

Ricky Martin balances music and acting
Ricky Martin balances music and acting

A love triangle that lasted two years

Ricky Martin's character in General Hospital was adored by the audience and brought the series some Latin pizzazz. Miguel was engaged to Lily Rivera, with whom he had a child - but when in the US, he meets Brenda, creating a love triangle. Ricky played Miguel for two years.

During that time he also released his album A Medio Vivir with megahits such as María, Volverás or Te extraño. Needless to say, it was a big success.

Ricky Martin in Broadway
Ricky Martin in Broadway

Welcome to Broadway

The gates of Broadway opened to Ricky Martin in 1996, when he played Marius Pontmercy in Les Miserables, delivering a performance that both, the audience and the critics loved. "A charisma supernova", said the New York Post about Ricky´s acting in "Les Mis."

Ricky Martin acting in Evita
Ricky Martin acting in Evita

A happy audience

His big breakthrough came with Livin La Vida Loca, which shot him to international stardom in 1999. From that moment Ricky focused on his music career, but in 2012, he returned to Broadway to play Che in the musical Evita, a story about the life of Argentinian Eva Perón. An opportunity he couldn't pass up. 

Ricky Martin on the set of Versace´s series
Ricky Martin on the set of Versace´s series

The Assasination of Gianne Versace

Ricky Martin showcased all his acting skills in the series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, in which he played Antonio D'Amico, partner of famous designer Gianni Versace's (played by Edgar Ramírez) for 15 years. 

Ricky Martin at red carpet of Versace's series
Ricky Martin at red carpet of Versace's series

Nominated for Best Actor

Due to this incredible performance, Ricky was nominated for the first time as Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Film in the 70th Emmy Awards. Unfortunately, he didn´t win, but the Puerto Rican had already shown the world his endless talent. Surely there will be a next time Ricky!

 

