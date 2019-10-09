View 9 pics | Celebrities

See Stella Banderas’ intimate family photo album

...
See Stella Banderas’ intimate family photo album
You're reading

See Stella Banderas’ intimate family photo album

1/9
Eugenio Derbez and his family come together for the first time and discuss their unique dynamic
Next

Eugenio Derbez and his family come together for the first time and discuss their unique dynamic
stella-banderas-siblings-alexander-dakota
© melaniegriffith

stella-banderas-siblings-alexander-dakota

If your mom is member of  one of Hollywood’s ‘royal families’ and your dad is one of the most famous Spanish heart-throbs,  keeping a low profile will be no mean feat - especially with today’s rampant social media use. Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith’s 23-year-old daughter Stella Banderas doesn’t tend to overshare, but it´s her mom Melanie who has given us beautiful glimpses of her daugher’s life since she was a baby.  With sister Dakota, brother Alexander or posing with mom and dad, the images show a happy,  united and surprisingly normal family where love, harmony and respect rule. 

 

Such a cute little baby!

A sweet picture of one-year-old Stella with sister Dakota Johnson and brother Alexander Bauer, where we can see the striking resemblance she shares with dad Antonio! Stella is very close to her siblings, especially to Dakota, who absolutely adores her little sister. 

stella-banderas-dakota-johnson-sleeping-beauties
© melaniegriffith

stella-banderas-dakota-johnson-sleeping-beauties

Sleeping Beauties

This is the title Melanie chose to describe this sweet picture of daughters Stella and Dakota snoozing away. Dakota, whose dad is actor Don Johnson, is Stella’s biggest support. We have seen the sisters having casual coffee dates, organising birthday parties and, basically, adoring each other!

Stella Banderas as a child
© melaniegriffith

Stella Banderas as a child

A cutie in tights 

So much fun! Litte wild Stella striking a pose in black and white tights. Antonio’ and Melanie’s daughter has inherited their charisma and talent and last year she enrolled in prestigious acting school Stella Adler, where her mom also studied.

Stella Banderas hiking with Melanie and Dakota
© melaniegriffith

Stella Banderas hiking with Melanie and Dakota

Hiking with the girls

Melanie, Dakota and little Stella during a hiking vacation in Mexico. The 23-year-old still enjoys long walks where she can be in contact with nature.

 

RELATED: Antonio Banderas' daughter has a handsome boyfriend with Hollywood ties

Stella Banderas with dad Antonio
© melaniegriffith

Stella Banderas with dad Antonio

Daddy's girl

Antonio Banderas is very proud of his daughter, when he won a Goya Award for his career, his words were for her: “Every award has to be dedicated, and I want to dedicate this one to whom has suffered the most my passion for films, my long absences, my work commitments,” he said in his emotional speech, “I missed her best snapshots, her best scenes, and still, she’s my best production, I dedicate this award to you by saying sorry,  this is for you Stella.” 

Stella Banderas and sister Dakota at Christmas
© melaniegriffith

Stella Banderas and sister Dakota at Christmas

Merry Christmas y’all

Stella poses with sister Dakota in front of the fireplace like proper rock stars, both looking casual but with killer heels for the perfect Christmas family picture. 

 

RELATED: Antonio Banderas and Melanie reunite for daughter Stella's graduation

Stella Banderas' graduation family picture
© melaniegriffith

Stella Banderas' graduation family picture

Graduation Day with mom and dad

Even though Melanie and Antonio split in 2014 after 16 years together, they still have an warm relationship and would do anything for Stella. We saw them together at their daughter’s graduation, as documented by the acress on social media with this caption: " Mama, Stella and Papi. Our angel is amazing. Beginning the next chapter of her life! Freedom!!" 

Stella Banderas applying to colleges
© melaniegriffith

Stella Banderas applying to colleges

Looking for colleges

Melanie has not only shared sweet images of her daughter with other members of the family. On many occasions, she has shown her daughter to her followers engaged in everyday activities. Like in this picture, where, like any other girl her age, Stella is doing her research on colleges.

stella-banderas-loves-hikin
© melaniegriffith

stella-banderas-loves-hikin

In contact with nature

Another stunning picture of Stella during one of her walks. Antonio’s daughter has turned into a beautiful young lady who has conquered the heart of Eli Meyer -  NBC’s Vice President  Ron Meyer’s son.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries