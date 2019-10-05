View 13 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

JLo surprises at Maluma concert: See her epic entrance and their Spanish duet!
JLo surprises at Maluma concert: See her epic entrance and their Spanish duet!
Penelope Cruz and Edgar Ramirez wasp network

Penelope Cruz and Edgar Ramirez wasp network

¡Hola octubre! Something spooky this way comes... Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood looked exceptional while out and about during the first week of October. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Latin legends

Penélope Cruz and Édgar Ramírez were all smiles at the 57th New York Film Festival as they discussed their upcoming historic movie Wasp Network. The Spanish actress and Venezuelan actor made for a stylish duo as they chatted before fans at Walter Reade Theater on Friday, October 4. The Oscar winner was modish in an all black Alaïa and Sergio Rossi number with her signature hoop earrings, while the American Crime Story star wore a khaki Brunello Cucinelli ensemble with brown boots.

Emily Ratajkowski and Jay Leno
Emily Ratajkowski and Jay Leno

Peace

Emily Ratajkowski and Jay Leno made for an unlikely fun duo on October 4 at Audrain's the Gathering at Rough Point in Newport, Rhode Island.

millie bobby brown at pandora
millie bobby brown at pandora

Charmed

Millie Bobby Brown debuted a new collection (and new 'do) at the Pandora Me Charm Academy on October 4 in NYC.

Tina Fey and Busy Philipps Mean Girls day party
Tina Fey and Busy Philipps Mean Girls day party

So fetch

Tina Fey and Busy Philipps decided that social media users could sit with them as they hosted a Facebook Live Mean Girls viewing party in conjunction with Paramount Pictures on October 3 - Mean Girls day - in a festive NYC studio.

Sunglass Hut x Sarah Jessica Parker
Sunglass Hut x Sarah Jessica Parker

Throwin' shade

A sleekly dressed Sarah Jessica Parker launched her new Sunglass Hut x Sarah Jessica Parker collection in NYC on October 3.

La Mer by Sorrenti
La Mer by Sorrenti

Fashionable foursome

June Ambrose, Alek Wek, Sienna Miller and Dianna Agron flaunted their respective styles at the La Mer by Sorrenti bash on October 3. The fierce four were among famous faces to turn up at Studio 525 in West Chelsea, NYC.

Brody Jenner girlfriend
Brody Jenner girlfriend

Spooky smooch

Brody Jenner and his girlfriend Josie Canseco shared a sweet moment during Nights of the Jack Friends & Family VIP preview night at King Gillette Ranch on October 2 in Calabasas, California.

rico and raini rodriguez
rico and raini rodriguez

Slasher sibs

Rico and Raini Rodriguez also turned up at the Halloween event.

Sofia Richie and Olivia Culpo
Sofia Richie and Olivia Culpo

Sunset style

Olivia Culpo and Sofia Richie caught up at Vince Camuto's sunset soiree on October 2 in L.A.

Oprah, Jennifer Garner
Oprah, Jennifer Garner

Once in a lifetime

Honoree Jennifer Garner celebrated with icons Bob Iger and Oprah Winfrey during Save the Children's Centennial Celebration: Once in a Lifetime at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 2 in Beverly Hills.

monaco royals, brandon maxwell
monaco royals, brandon maxwell

Mode Manhattan

Fashion royalty met real royalty as Moda Operandi and Lauren Santo Domingo hosted Brandon Maxwell’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection celebration at Mr Foggs in Mayfair, London. Pictured here: Princess Olympia of Greece, Brandon Maxwell and Lauren Santo Domingo.

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria
Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria

#BFFgoals

Eva Longoria surprised bestie Victoria Beckham at her Sotheby's celebration of Andy Warhol with Don Julio 1942 in London on September 30. Donning a dress by VB, the Desperate Housewives icon turned up at the chic Spice Girl's Dover Street store.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere

Angelina Jo-slayyy

Angelina Jolie was sandwiched by her glamorous co-stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning at the world premiere of their Disney sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The lovely leading ladies closed out September on a stunning note at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

