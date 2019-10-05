View 3 pics | Back to story

JLo surprises at Maluma concert: See her epic entrance and their Spanish duet!

JLo surprises at Maluma concert: See her epic entrance and their Spanish duet!
JLo surprises at Maluma concert: See her epic entrance and their Spanish duet!

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma at madison square garden
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma at madison square garden

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma took a lesson from the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper film school. The 50-year-old superstar and her 25-year-old co-star filmed a scene from their upcoming flick Marry Me live on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City during Maluma’s show on Friday, October 4. Film buffs will remember that LG and B-Coops employed the same shooting technique for A Star Is Born, also filming before real fans at actual concerts. It was an incredible surprise for the booming crowd, who are forever immortalized as extras in the romantic comedy.

Jennifer Lopez madison square garden surprise
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez madison square garden surprise

The crowd roared as JLo rose up centerstage in a spume of smoke like a Greek goddess. She sparkled from head to toe in an extravagant gold ensemble, the pièce de résistance being an intricately beaded gown. The costume was cinched at the waist by a gold leaf belt and dripping with fringe, which cascaded down one sleeve.

Maluma and JLo in Marry Me
© Getty Images

Maluma and JLo in Marry Me

Maluma matched his Marry Me leading lady in a dazzling gold blazer. They wowed attendees, which included model Winnie Harlow, with Jennifer and Marc Anthony’s Latin hit No Me Ames and quickly filmed a scene.

