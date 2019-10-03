View 4 pics | Back to story

JLo is red hot on set of new rom-com with Owen Wilson and Maluma

JLo is red hot on set of new rom-com with Owen Wilson and Maluma
JLo is red hot on set of new rom-com with Owen Wilson and Maluma

© GC Images

Jennifer Lopez is back in her romantic comedy glory! After wowing the world with her gritty spin in Hustlers, the 50-year-old superstar has been spotted filming a much lighter project around New York City this week. 

Most recently, Jennifer was photographed shooting with Game of Thrones star John Bradley near NBC Studios on the evening of Wednesday, October 2. The mom-of-two brought brightness to the rainy night, flaunting her famous curves in a red bodycon dress and matching high pumps.

© GC Images

Featuring puffed out 80s sleeves and a sultry zippered back, the glamorous number made JLo's ever-gorgeous appearance pop even more.

© GC Images

JLo and John shared a laugh in between takes.

© GC Images

Merely a day prior, the triple threat was spotted in yet another throwback-like ensemble as she filmed sweet scenes with her leading man Owen Wilson at the iconic Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park on Coney Island. Jenny was all smiles in a white tank top and poofy brown harem pants, which she wore under a long seude beige coat.

