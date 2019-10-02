Demi Lovato reflects on her magical and spiritual trip to Israel

View Galleries
-
Vacation Vibes: latinas and royal ladies are summertime ready!
-
Chef Daniela Soto-Innes hopes to motivate young chefs with an inspiring message
Life can get a little tough and sometimes we all need a little extra motivation to help us push through — something that chef Daniela Soto-Innes...
-
Jennifer Lopez shares the FOMO-worthy menu she had at her engagement party
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are inching closer and closer to their big day! On Friday, September 27, the Latinx powerhouse couple celebrated...
-
Salma Hayek pays an emotional tribute to the late singer José José
Mexico lost a legendary musical icon on Saturday, September 28. At the age of 71, the illustrious Mexican singer José José passed away at a hospital...
-
Camila Cabello has hilarious photo fail with the Eiffel Tower in Paris
Superstar Latina Camila Cabello definitely has a great sense of humor which she loves to share with all of her fans. On Sunday, September 29, while...