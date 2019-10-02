View 9 pics | Celebrities
Leer en Español

What's their secret? Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's unshakeable love

...
What's their secret? Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's unshakeable love
You're reading

What's their secret? Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's unshakeable love

1/9
Shakira and JLo praise each other in Super Bowl Halftime interview
Next

Shakira and JLo praise each other in Super Bowl Halftime interview
Eva Mendes and Ryan Rosling private love
© Getty Images

Eva Mendes and Ryan Rosling private love

A very private love story

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are one of Hollywood's most stable and beautiful couples, but also extremely private about their relationship and family life. 

It is difficult to find pictures of the couple together, even on the red carpet when promoting films together. Neither Eva nor Ryan have ever shared pictures of each other or themselves together, or with their two daughters five-year-old Esmeralda and three-year-old Amada. The goal is to have the most normal life possible bearing in mind they are two megastars. 

Keeping to themselves might be one of their powerful secret weapons to having a healthy and stable relationship and a harmonious family life. But endless love and deep admiration for each other are also on the menu. Check the timeline of their love story and get ready to sigh... Aaawww!

A Place Beyond the Pines
© Grosby Group

A Place Beyond the Pines

Cupid's arrow hit the target

Ryan met the mother of his child while shooting The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, The couple had incredible chemistry between them on screen, and off it! One of the very few signs of affection Eva has shared on her social media was a TBP of her favorite scene from the movie, where hers and Ryan's characters share some joyful moments as a couple with their baby. Who knew that it would become a reality years later! 

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling first dates
© Getty Images

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling first dates

First dates

The first time they were spotted together was at Disneyland Paris, after their joint project - A Place Beyond the Pines was finished.  Ryan visited his girlfriend, who was shooting Holy Motors in the French capital. After that first glimpse, a few more sightings of them together would follow. Ryan and Eva try to keep things very low-key, but they don´t panic either if they are spotted by snappers while running errands. 

 

RELATED: Eva Mendes says long time love Ryan Gosling is 'incredibly supportive' of her 

Eva Mendes real love for Ryan Gosling
© Getty Images

Eva Mendes real love for Ryan Gosling

Things get serious, Eva meets Ryan's mom

Eva and Ryan continued getting to know each other and their relationship became stronger. To the point that, during the New Year's celebrations of 2011, Ryan decided to introduce Eva to his mother, who immediately adored her son's girlfriend. 

Ryan Gosling's romantic gestures
© Getty Images

Ryan Gosling's romantic gestures

Such a romantic boy!

One of the very few public comments Ryan made about his wife, was a simple and direct declaration of love. When our sister publication HELLO! Canada, asked what he liked the most about Eva, he simply replied: "That she is Eva Mendes. there´s nothing more I'm looking for."

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling family
© Getty Images

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling family

A beautiful bilingual family

The couple welcomed their first child Esmeralda, in 2014. Two years later, on April 29, 2016, Amada joined her older sister. By that time Eva decided to spend more time at home with the girls."I'm just so obsessed with my kids that I don't want to leave them," she said to E! Online at an event for her clothing line for New York & Company. "They are still so little." 

The actress has jokingly described herself as a "strict" mom that cares about what their girls eat, wear, or when they go to bed. Plus being a Cuban descend, she´s making sure Esmeralda and Amada speak both English and Spanish.

 

RELATED: Eva Mendes gets real about parenting with Ryan Gosling: It's beautiful and maddening

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling work together
© Getty Images

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling work together

They've worked together on many projects

Someone she would love to work with again? "Ryan Gosling," she said during an interview with Extra. "I am not dying to make a movie right now, so it has to be really special," the actress said. Apart from working with Ryan on The Place Beyond the Pines, Eva also joined the cast of the actor's debut as a director, Lost River

Eve Mendes and Ryan Gosling secret love story
© Getty Images

Eve Mendes and Ryan Gosling secret love story

Praise for Ryan

Back in 2014, when Eva was being interviewed by Variety about Lost River, we could see a glimpse of the pride and love she feels for her partner: "He's so sweet, he treats everyone right. He's so talented that working with him pushes you to be better."

Ryan Gosling admires Eva Mendes
© Getty Images

Ryan Gosling admires Eva Mendes

This one is for you, Eva!

One of the very few---yet emotional---messages that Ryan has dedicated to his wife in public happened when he won the Golden Globe for Best Actor for La La Land in 2017. "It's impossible to get here without the support of a lot of people, and I have so many to thank," he said.

"As I shot my last film and I sang, danced, and played the piano, my partner took care of our first child as she was pregnant with the second one, and she also helped her brother fight cancer. If it weren't for her, it wouldn't be me standing here. Thank you, my love."

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries