View 9 pics | Celebrities

Salma Hayek and husband join royals at former French President Chirac's funeral

...
Salma Hayek and husband join royals at former French President Chirac's funeral
You're reading

Salma Hayek and husband join royals at former French President Chirac's funeral

1/9
Camila Cabello has hilarious photo fail with the Eiffel Tower in Paris
Next

Camila Cabello has hilarious photo fail with the Eiffel Tower in Paris
Salma Hayek and husband at Jacques Chirac funeral
© Getty Images

Salma Hayek and husband at Jacques Chirac funeral

World leaders, Royals from all over the globe and celebrities gathered to bid farewell to former French President Jacques Chirac, who died on September, 26 aged 86. During the weekend, more than 7,000 people gathered to pay tribute to one of the most popular politicians in the country at his funeral in Paris. After a mass celebrated at Hotel des Invalides, and a military tribute, the atendees moved on to the Church of Saint-Sulpice. Salma Hayek, Bill Clinton and the Danish royals were among those present. 

 

Salma Hayek and husband Francois Henri Pinault

The Mexican actress and her fashion mogul husband Francois Henri Pinault - who arrived hand-in-hand - were among the famous faces attending the service. Salma stepped out in a black suit, white shirt, endless heels and maxi sunglasses.

danish-royals-joachim-marie-jacques-chirac-funeral
© Getty Images

danish-royals-joachim-marie-jacques-chirac-funeral

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Demark

The Danish royals also attended the ceremony. Prince Joachim was joined by his wife Marie, who is French. 

Farah Pahlaví at Chirac's funeral
© Getty Images

Farah Pahlaví at Chirac's funeral

Farah Pahlaví

The last Empress of Iran gave a master class in fashion with a head-to-toe black ensemble. Farah Pahlaví, considered one of the most elegant women in the world, combined her long military-inspired coat with black leather boots, proving that style is ageless. 

European royals at Jacques Chirac funeral
© Getty Images

European royals at Jacques Chirac funeral

Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg and Prince Edward

Royal houses across Europe also wanted to pay their respects. In this image, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg with his wife Maria Teresa were greeted by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, followed by Prince Wiliam's uncle Prince Edward. 

Albert of Monaco at Chirac´s funeral in Paris
© Getty Images

Albert of Monaco at Chirac´s funeral in Paris

Prince Albert of Monaco

Always close to France, Monaco's representative Prince Albert did not want to miss the chance to say goodbye to Jacques Chirac. 

 

RELATED: Salma Hayek and more stars attend emotional funeral for Peter Lindbergh

Sarkozy and Carla Bruni attend Chirac's funeral
© Getty Images

Sarkozy and Carla Bruni attend Chirac's funeral

Nicolas Sarkozy and wife Carla Bruni

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy attended with wife Carla Bruni, who chose an elegant short black coat with chic black kitten heels shoes. 

 

RELATED: Salma Hayek pays an emotional tribute to singer José José

Prince of Morocco Moulay El Hassan at Chirac's funeral
© Getty Images

Prince of Morocco Moulay El Hassan at Chirac's funeral

Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan of Morocco

The young Prince proved with his presence that, despite being just 16 years old, he is stepping up his responsibilities as heir to the throne, especially when it comes to important official events. 

Bill Clinton at Chirac's funeral
© Getty Images

Bill Clinton at Chirac's funeral

Former US President Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton was among the international representatives who travelled to Paris to pay their respects. The former US President and Jacques Chirac were in charge of their respective countries at the same time for some years. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends Chirac's funeral
© Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends Chirac's funeral

Russian President Vladimir Putin 

The Russian President was among the 30 world leaders that flew to Paris to say goodbye to the French statesman. He looked extremely sad at service after being welcomed by President Emmanuel Macron. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries