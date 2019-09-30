View 10 pics | Celebrities
Joy Huerta has various great loves - and her cat is one of them!

Joy Huerta is a cat lover
Joy Huerta is a cat lover

Cat love

Songstress Joy Huerta, 33, is a big cat lover and this is demonstrated by the photos she shares with Ramon, her feline, whom she adopted a few years ago and they've become inseparable since then. Jesse's sister loves Ramon so much that she doesn't only take him on her tours, but also treats him as another member of her family. In the pictures, Joy is seen filling her pet with love and Ramon seems to enjoy all the pampering he receives from the artist. 

Below we present some pictures that show the great connection between Joy and Ramón since 2016.

Joy kisses her kitty
Joy kisses her kitty

They fell in love

In this image, shared on December 29, 2016, Joy kisses Ramon tenderly the day before New Years. She has never considered him as a pet but as a son, so Noah already has an older brother to defend her.

Joy Huerta also hugs Ramon
Joy Huerta also hugs Ramon

A sweet kitty

Although cats might seem somewhat sullen and yes, maybe even slightly moody, Ramón is very different with Joy because he seems to follow instruction rather well, which is why they can spend a lot of time hugging (without Joy getting a friendly scratch or two).

Joy treats Ramon like a son
Joy treats Ramon like a son

Mother's Day with Ramón

Before welcoming baby Noah, Joy Huerta used to celebrate Mother's Day with Ramón because since he arrived in her life she has considered him a son.

Ramon is a grateful cat
Ramon is a grateful cat

Her faithful companion

The fact that Joy Huerta has given Ramón a second chance has not gone unnoticed by the cat, who is very grateful to have a roof, food and a 'mom' who loves and protects him.

Joy and Ramon, together everywhere
Joy and Ramon, together everywhere

He goes with her on tour

Although sometimes Ramón can't go with her, Joy tries to take her kitty everywhere she goes, especially when it comes to her tours. The cat has all his vaccines and permits to accompany her to the necessary state or country.

Ramon is a great inspiration for Joy
Ramon is a great inspiration for Joy

She is inspired by Ramón

Although she now has a baby and a wife, Joy confessed in the past that Ramón was her source of inspiration. With his presence alone, he helps her reach those tough notes and inspires her to sing with all her heart.

Joy rehearses with Ramon by her side
Joy rehearses with Ramon by her side

He's also a backup singer!

While fans sometimes have to wait for months to listen to Jesse & Joy's new hits on the radio, Ramón gets first dibs on them from the moment they are in the composition and recording stage. He is Joy Huerta's faithful companion in the studio.

Joy celebrates Ramón in the International Cat Day
Joy celebrates Ramón in the International Cat Day

A pampered cat

Every International Cat Day is very special for Joy Huerta, because she remembers the great companion Ramon is, whom she initially didn't want to adopt. But he changed her mind and now she couldn't be happier. "He is the purest soul I have the greatest honor and pleasure of sharing this life with," Joy posted on August 8.

Joy and her kitty's latest picture
Joy and her kitty's latest picture

Together as a family

Although Joy Huerta hasn't yet shared pictures of Ramón getting along with her daughter Noah, the songstress made it clear that the two will be together when the time is right. She doesn't agree with those who say that a cat is not the best company for a baby. 

