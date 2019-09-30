Salma Hayek pays an emotional tribute to the late singer José José

View Galleries
Sarita, daughter of José José, shares what his final moments were like
It has been a very emotional time for the family of legendary singer José José. The Mexican singer passed away on Saturday, September 28, after...
José José, 'El príncipe de la canción,' dies at 71
After several months on uncertainty, on Saturday, September 28, it was confirmed that legendary singer José José passed away at 71. Due to his...
Salma Hayek reveals details of her first kiss and why you shouldn't use honey
Salma Hayek takes us back to a simpler age and time — around the time of her very first kiss as a young lady in her native Mexico! The Bliss actress...
Peter Fonda dies at 79: his sister Jane, Salma Hayek and more heartbroken stars pay tribute
Hollywood is mourning the loss of its easy rider. Acclaimed actor Peter Fonda passed away on Friday, August 16 at the age of 79 due to respiratory...
Iconic! Salma Hayek kisses her A-list 'childhood crush'
Over the weekend, stars flocked to the D23 Expo in California to hang with fans and promote their upcoming Disney and Marvel films. Everyone was there...