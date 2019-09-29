Ricky Martin announces he and husband Jwan Yosef will be parents again

View Galleries
Ricky Martin shared a photo of baby Lucia and she's precious!
Eight months after announcing the birth of his baby girl Lucia, Ricky Martin has finally shared a glimpse of her angelic little face. The singer, who...
Must Watch: Ricky Martin's husband stars in a 'ritual dance' with daughter Lucia
Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef are enamored with their little girl Lucia. Thanks to their adorable posts on social media, it’s evident the...
Ricky Martin will sing for Nobel Peace Laureates in Mexico
Ricky Martin is gearing up for a big gig! The 47-year-old singer is set to headline the "Yucatan for Peace" concert at the 17th annual World Summit of...
Muy Caliente! Maluma and Ricky Martin bring the heat with 'No Se Me Quita' video
Summer is almost over but Maluma and Ricky Martin are still bringing the heat! On Friday, August 30, the pair released the visuals for their joint...
Luis Fonsi, J Balvin, Camila Cabello and more celebs support Alejandro Sanz's dreamer initiative