...
Ricky Martin announces he and husband Jwan Yosef will be parents again
© Getty Images

Ricky Martin announced in an emotional speech, that he and husband Jwan Yosef will welcome their fourth child. 

© Getty Images

"I have to announce we are 'pregnant', we are expecting, I must admit I love big families," he said during a ceremony where he received an award for fighting for the LGBTIQ rights. 

© Getty Images

The Puerto Rican singer introduced baby Lucía to his fans back in August by sharing this beautiful picture on social media.

