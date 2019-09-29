View 4 pics | Back to story
Sarita, daughter of José José, shares what his final moments were like

Sarita, daughter of José José, shares what his final moments were like
Sarita, daughter of José José, shares what his final moments were like

José José
It has been a very emotional time for the family of legendary singer José José. The Mexican singer passed away on Saturday, September 28, after losing his battle to pancreatic cancer, which he had been diagnosed with some years ago. As time progressed, his health deteriorated causing him to gradually step away from the spotlight over the course of the last few years.

Some hours after the passing of her father, Sarita, his youngest daughter, who had watched over him and taken care of him during the last few months of his life, broke her silence and shared what his last few days were like.

José José and Sarita
In an interview with María Celeste Arrarás for the show Al Rojo Vivo on Telemundo, the singer's daughter shared details about her father's last days and how grateful she was for all the support and love they were receiving from fans and the public alike.

"With God's grace, I was able to have the opportunity to be with him during his final moments. I thank everyone for all their support," said Sarita. "He gave everything for his fans and I am so thankful for their support. Y ¡que viva ‘El Príncipe’ por siempre!"

José José
Sarita also spoke about the way that her father, el Príncipe de la Canción, had passed. "I thank everyone, seriously, from the bottom of my heart. Know that his legacy will live on forever and that he is finally at peace, he passed in his sleep and we are very grateful that it happened this way," she emotionally shared.

Colonia Clavería park in Mexico City
After news broke of José José's passing, his fans took to the streets to show their love and respect for the legacy the singer left behind. Hundreds of his supporters congregated at the Colonia Clavería park in Mexico City, José Rómulo Sosa Ortíz's birthplace and where he has a statue dedicated to him. The fans in attendance brought flowers, crowns, prayer candles and guitars, creating an atmosphere of rememberance. 

