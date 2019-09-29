Penelope Cruz gets 'unforgettable surprise' while receiving lifetime award

View Galleries
JLo and A-Rod throw ultimate engagement party: Inside their Bel Air bash!
A-list couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one step closer to saying ‘I do’. The 50-year-old superstar and 44-year-old former baller...
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events (like Paris Fashion Week), the biggest names in Hollywood looked...
A-Rod had 3 dress rehearsals for his proposal to JLo
They say practice makes perfect, and Alex Rodriguez was not about to test that theory. The 44-year-old sports commentator applied his strong work...
Rihanna gets on board with the fanny pack revival during Paris fashion Week
Rihanna’s got love fanny packs on the brain. The trendsetting superstar climbed aboard the reviving belt bags train during Paris Fashion Week. While...
Millie Bobby Brown loses the 'brown' with totally new hairstyle
New season, new look(s). Millie Bobby Brown rang in the fall by swapping her brunette locks for a lighter fare. The 15-year-old actress took...