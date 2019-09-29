View 5 pics | Back to story

Penelope Cruz gets 'unforgettable surprise' while receiving lifetime award

© Getty Images

How can receiving a prestigious lifetime achievement award get any better? If that award is presented to you by one of your best friends. Penélope Cruz was surprised in this way while being honored with the Donostia Award at the San Sebastián Film Festival. The 45-year-old A-lister was presented the accolade by her rockstar pal Bono on Friday, September 27 at Kursaal in Spain.

© Archivo

"What a night!!" Penélope exclaimed. "Thank you @sansebastianfes for this incredible honor and thank you my dear friend #bono for such a unforgettable surprise!!"

© Getty Images

Bono gave Penélope all the feels when he surprised her onstage. As the U2 frontman sweetly spoke about his dear friend, she rested her head on his shoulder.

© Getty Images

Bono and the entire crowd moved Penélope to tears.

© WireImage

Penélope rang true to his sentiment as she accepted the award, making her speech about "everyone else." She confessed to the crowd that she has fulfilled two of her childhood dreams: being a mom and an actress. The Spanish star then dedicated what’s been dubbed the festival’s highest honor to her parents, children and husband, Javier Bardem, as well as three directors she’s loved working with: Pedro Almodóvar, Bigas Luna and Fernando Trueba.

