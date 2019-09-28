View 3 pics | Back to story
José José, 'El príncipe de la canción,' dies at 71

José José, 'El príncipe de la canción,' dies at 71
José José, 'El príncipe de la canción,' dies at 71

After several months on uncertainty, on Saturday, September 28, it was confirmed that legendary singer José José passed away at 71. Due to his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer some years back, the singer had maintained a certain level of distance from the spotlight due to affect of the cancer on his health.

According to information shared by TV personality Ana Maria Canseco, the El amar y el querer singer passed away in a Homestead hospital located in South Florida, near the home of his daughter Sarita in Miami, where the singer was said to have lived for the last few months of his life. "Friends, with much pain I can confirm that #JoseJose, our Príncipe de la Canción, has passed away... RIP," shared Ana Maria via social media before sharing it on her personal blog.

The singer was born José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz on February 14, 1948, in Mexico City, Mexico. He is one of Spanish music's most recognized singers, thanks to his one-of-a-kind style and incomparable voice. Without a doubt, his version of El Triste at the OTI music festival in 1970, will forever be a career defining and historic musical moment. May ‘El Príncipe de la Canción’, José José, rest in peace.

