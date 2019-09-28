A-Rod had 3 dress rehearsals for his proposal to JLo

View Galleries
-
JLo takes her A-Rod fandom to new heights in adorable pic!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are each other’s biggest fans. It’s as clear as JLo’s crystal Met Gala headdress that the pair have nothing...
-
JLo and A-Rod's long distance relationship just got steamy
Long distance relationships are tough waters to navigate, but if any couple can do it, we’re confident in the loved-up ship that is Jennifer Lopez...
-
JLo and A-Rod got each other the best (and most steamy) gifts ever this week
What do you do when you’re one of the most famous couples on the planet and you share a birthday week? You go big, of course. Jennifer Lopez and...
-
Alex Rodriguez's reaction to JLo saying she wants more kids is hilarious
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez might be welcoming their own baby in the future! This week, JLo has been doing the press rounds for her flick...
-
Jennifer Lopez goes blonde in epic 'Hustlers' premiere style and our jaws have dropped
Jennifer Lopez reigned supreme at the Hustlers Toronto International Film Festival premiere. It was as if the 50-year-old style icon had been dipped...