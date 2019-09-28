View 3 pics | Back to story

A-Rod had 3 dress rehearsals for his proposal to JLo

A-Rod had 3 dress rehearsals for his proposal to JLo
A-Rod had 3 dress rehearsals for his proposal to JLo

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez wedding

They say practice makes perfect, and Alex Rodriguez was not about to test that theory. The 44-year-old sports commentator applied his strong work ethic to perhaps the most important moment of his life: proposing to Jennifer Lopez. In a segment for Live with Kelly and Ryan, the former Yankee, who is used to putting in long hours on the field, revealed that he practiced proposing to the 50-year-old superstar several times right before it happened!

arod proposing to jlo
arod proposing to jlo

jennifer lopez and alex rodriguez engaged
jennifer lopez and alex rodriguez engaged

In the end it all worked out swimmingly, as the international icon said yes! When poked about wedding plans, Alex remained pretty tight lipped. “I can say no, not much. I’ve signed an NDA - no, I’m just kidding,” he joked.

