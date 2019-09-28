View 14 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

...
These celebs could become inspirational speakers in the blink of an eye!
These celebs could become inspirational speakers in the blink of an eye!
celebrity news photos
© Getty Images

celebrity news photos

Fall is officially here! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events (like Paris Fashion Week), the biggest names in Hollywood looked exceptional while out and about during the last full week of September. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Mode mommy and me day

Eva Longoria and her son Santiago Baston had a sweet mommy-son date during Paris Fashion Week. The lovely duo were all smiles as they made a stylish arrival at celebrity hotspot L'Avenue restaurant on Friday, September 27. The Grand Hotel producer rocked a black Balmain suit ensemble adorned with gold buttons, while her tiny tot looked absolutely adorable in an outfit right out of a royal kid's closet. Santi was prepped out with a navy polo sweater atop a white button down, rolled up jeans and a cute little pair of sneakers.

Eva Longoria and Kris Jenner Paris Fashion Week
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria and Kris Jenner Paris Fashion Week

Front row faces

Inside the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show, Eva squeezed into the tightly packed benches beside Kris Jenner.

Katie Holmes style
© Getty Images

Katie Holmes style

Carpet couture

Neck tie and all, Katie Holmes flaunted a black and white flare while walking The Irishman premiere carpet during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall of Lincoln Center.

Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid
© BFA

Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid

Hadid sandwich

Rihanna was flanked by the stunning Hadid sisters during her Fenty show after party at 1 OAK’s Paris Fashion Week pop-up on Thursday, September 26.

The Politican netflix
© Getty Images

The Politican netflix

Premiere party

Brad Falchuk posed with his The Politician leading players Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow (who's also his real life leading lady) at the Netflix series' premiere celebration. Gwyneth, who was also celebrating her birthday that week, donned a G. Label jumpsuit, David Webb jewelry, and Rupert Sanderson shoes.

gala for the global ocean monaco
© Getty Images

gala for the global ocean monaco

Power lineup

Can you say STAR-STUDDED? From left to right: Chris Tucker, Jane Seymour, Robin Thicke, Gwen Stefani, Andy Garcia, Uma Thurman, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Sibylle Szaggars, Robert Redford, Nicole Kidman, producer Milutin G. Gatsby, Patricia Arquette and Brazilian models Isabeli Fontana and Ana Beatriz Barros turned up at the Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco at Opera of Monte-Carlo on September 26 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Selena Gomez and Meghan Trainor
© Topher Shrigley 

Selena Gomez and Meghan Trainor

Charmed trio

Selena Gomez and Meghan Trainor supported Charm La Donna as Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilege toasted her as "Choreographer of the Year" at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles.

gwyneth-paltrow
© AWNewYork/Shutterstock

gwyneth-paltrow

Speak your truth

Gwyneth Paltrow fit an Advertising Week New York conversation into her busy schedule. “I would just say, speak your truth at all costs," she said about being an entreprenuer. "It’s so important - and you can do it really nicely and really diplomatically - if you are articulating what is really true for you.”

camila cabello
© Getty Images

camila cabello

Cami takes Miami

Camila Cabello put down a colorful private concert for Verizon Up Members at The Fillmore Miami Beach on September 25 in Florida.

Emilio Estevez
© Getty Images

Emilio Estevez

Inspiring change

Emilio Estevez was among star attendees to drop by WE Day UN 2019 at Barclays Center on September 25 in NYC.

Jamie Chung
© Getty Images

Jamie Chung

Jumpsuit Jamie

Jamie Chung made a stylish appearance at the opening of coveted female members club The AllBright West Hollywood, located in the heart of Melrose Place. Of course, her best accessory was her beaming smile!

Serena Williams ad week
© AWNewYork/Shutterstock

Serena Williams ad week

The Business Game

Serena Williams chatted with Guru Gowrappan, CEO OF Verizon Media, and Julia Boorstin, Entertainment & Media Correspondent at CNBC, during Advertising Week New York.

When asked about her new ventures into entrepreneurship through clothing brand, "Serena" and her Venture Firm "SERENA VENTURES," the champion had this to say: "my main goal is to get rid of the word exclusive, and bring in the word inclusive."

Kourtney Kardashian
© Poosh

Kourtney Kardashian

A touch of luxury

Poosh by Kourtney Kardashian and Saje Natural Wellness excitedly announced a new, limited-edition product collaboration: the Poosh Diffuser Blend and Aroma Lune Diffuser. They both strive to emphasize the importance of integrating wellness into one's routine, in the office and at home.

Joan Smalls
© Griffin Lipson for Dewar’s Scotch Whisky

Joan Smalls

Scotribbean

Joan Smalls was red hot as she posed for photos during Dewar’s 8-Year-Old Caribbean Smooth Rum Cask Blended Scotch Whisky celebration at the Gitano Garden of Love in NYC.

