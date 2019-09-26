Pandora's Head of Latin Music Marcos Juárez talks the genre's pop culture takeover

View Galleries
Zabryna Guevara talks celebrating her Venezuelan culture with her role on 'Emergence'
Zabryna Guevara’s latest series Emergence is close to her heart and her heritage. The veteran actor, who has a love for the supernatural, plays Dr....
Ally Brooke on representing Mexican-Americans in 'The Casagrandes'
When Nickelodeon asked Ally Brooke to sing the theme song for their new series The Casagrandes, it was an automatic 'yes!' from the Fifth...
Jennifer Lopez will be honored with Premio Corazón Award
Jennifer Lopez will receive a special honor for her empowering work in the Latinx community. The Hustlers star will be presented with the fourth...
Ozuna nabs four Guinness World Record Book titles
Ozuna has Baila Baila Baila his way all the way into the record books. The reggeaton rapper proudly landed himself in the 2020 Guinness World Record...
HOLA! USA has the first look at Akon and Becky G's 'Cómo No' video
It’s a party and Akon and Becky G are throwing it! HOLA! USA has the first look at behind-the-scenes footage from the duo’s upcoming music video...