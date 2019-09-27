View Galleries
-
Marc Anthony's son Ryan Muñiz just turned 16 – see his life in pictures
-
Marc Anthony's 18-year-old son Cristian has a girlfriend
Cristian Muñiz, Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres’ eldest son is so in love. The 18-year-old, who recently left home to start university, revealed...
-
Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres together again – for their son's graduation
Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres couldn't be more proud, reuniting to see the elder of their sons, Cristian Marcus, graduate from high school as...
-
Marc Anthony's weird request got his personal assistant into a spot of trouble
Celebrities’ personal assistants are used to getting all kinds of crazy requests from their bosses, and sometimes these requests can put them in...
-
Jennifer Lopez melts over her twins' talented musical number
Once more, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's twins have surprised their parents' fans by showing off their undeniable musical talent. On more...