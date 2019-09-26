View 6 pics | Back to story
Marc Anthony's 18-year-old son Cristian has a girlfriend

Marc Anthony's son Cristian first love
© @cris_muniz_torres

Marc Anthony's son Cristian first love

Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres' eldest son marked his 8th "month anniversary" with this beautiful picture.

Marc Anthony's son cristian muñiz's girlfriend
© @sunnysidekylie

Marc Anthony's son cristian muñiz's girlfriend

A beautiful image of the girl who has stolen Cristian´s heart. 

Dayanara Torres with son Cristian and girfriend posing together
© @dayanaratorres

Dayanara Torres with son Cristian and girfriend posing together

Dayanara Torres posing with her sons Ryan and Cristian, by his side, Kylie smiles at the camera. 

Dayanara Torres hijo Cristian, y su novia
© @sunnysidekylie

Dayanara Torres hijo Cristian, y su novia

So in love! A romantic moment of the couple on a night date. 

Dayanara Torres hijo Cristian, y su novia
© @sunnysidekylie

Dayanara Torres hijo Cristian, y su novia

They both are Art students, and they both like ice-cream!

Cristian Muniz and girlfriend Kylie, star wars fanatics
© @sunnysidekylie

Cristian Muniz and girlfriend Kylie, star wars fanatics

Cristian and Kylie enjoyed an amazing trip to Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's end theme park.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

