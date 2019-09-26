Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show

View 4 pics | Back to story
...
You're reading

© @jlo/@shakira

Get ready! Two of music’s biggest stars are set to perform at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have announced via social media they’ll be taking over the stage at the most-anticipated sports event of the year. This year’s Super Bowl will take place on February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida at the Hard Rock Stadium.

© @jlo

Each of the superstars took to their accounts to share images of one another. JLo, who has more than 101 million followers, posted an image of Shakira. Even though her face is cropped, her enviable curves and long blonde mane are unmistakable! The singer added the date of the Super Bowl and told her followers, “This is happening 02.02.20.”

Jennifer Lopez

Meanwhile, the Chantaje singer did the same with the Bronx Diva’s respective image. Her fans immediately recognized JLo’s sizzling curves and were overjoyed as this collaboration will surely be one of the most memorable of all time. Coincidentally, the Super Bowl’s 54th edition happens to fall on Shak’s birthday, so you bet it’s going to be double the celebration.

Jennifer Lopez

For the past few weeks, there were major speculations of Jennifer Lopez possibly being at the halftime show. This actually wouldn’t be her first time performing at a football event as in February 2018 the entertainer broke it down ahead of the Super Bowl at the DirecTV Now Super Saturday Night Concert at the Armory Stadium in Minneapolis, where she performed some of her greatest hits such as Love Don’t Cost A Thing and I’m Real.

