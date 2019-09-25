Jennifer Lopez teases surprise fan event in New York City

View Galleries
Jennifer Lopez gives a hilarious lesson in iconic music video dance moves
Dance school is in session! Jennifer Lopez joined Jimmy Fallon for a hilarious bit. The On the Floor singer and the Tonight Show host teamed up for a...
Jennifer Lopez will be honored with Premio Corazón Award
Jennifer Lopez will receive a special honor for her empowering work in the Latinx community. The Hustlers star will be presented with the fourth...
Jennifer Lopez on why she wanted everybody to know she was turning 50
Jennifer Lopez had no shame in celebrating her 50th birthday! The triple-threat brought in the milestone occasion the only way she knew how…with a...
Singer, dancer and actress: How Jennifer Lopez defined the term 'triple threat'
You can’t spell triple-threat without Jennifer Lopez. Singer, dancer, actress and more! The 50-year-old star's career has stood the test of time...
Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego star in Alicia Keys' beautiful new music video
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego’s love was turned into art, thanks to two very special musicians. The Latina powerhouse and her leading man starred in...