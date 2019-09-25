View 3 pics | Back to story

Jennifer Lopez teases surprise fan event in New York City

...
Jennifer Lopez teases surprise fan event in New York City
You're reading

Jennifer Lopez teases surprise fan event in New York City

1/3
Shakira and Pique's children are stars on the rise
Next

Shakira and Pique's children are stars on the rise
Jennifer Lopez surprise in NYC
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez surprise in NYC

Jennifer Lopez is returning to New York City with a surprise for her fans. 

Jennifer Lopez Versace
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Versace

Jennifer Lopez has had an amazing 2019 and has one more trick up her sleeve. 

Jennifer Lopez It's My Tour
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez It's My Tour

The 50-year-old entertainer is a native of the Bronx.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries