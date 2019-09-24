View 3 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

Lorenzo Lazo remembers Edith Gonzalez in what would have been their ninth wedding anniversary

...
Lorenzo Lazo remembers Edith Gonzalez in what would have been their ninth wedding anniversary
You're reading

Lorenzo Lazo remembers Edith Gonzalez in what would have been their ninth wedding anniversary

1/3
Khloe Kardashian's organized kitchen will make you re-think your life
Next

Khloe Kardashian's organized kitchen will make you re-think your life
Edith González and husband Lorenzo Lazo
© Getty Images

Edith González and husband Lorenzo Lazo

Three months after Edith Gonzalez's passing, Lorenzo Lazo, her widower, recalled one of the most important days of his life with the actress. This September 24, the couple would have celebrated their ninth year of marriage. Through his social media account, the Mexican economist shared a simple but meaningful post in which he rememberd the day in that he and Edith were joined at the altar.

Lorenzo Lazo celebrates 9th wedding anniversary with Edith Gonzalez
© @lazomargain

Lorenzo Lazo celebrates 9th wedding anniversary with Edith Gonzalez

Only the photograph of a bouquet of white roses posted along with the caption “2010-2019” was enough, so that Lorenzo's followers knew that this post was lovingly dedicated to the period during which he shared his life with the late actress. Under the picture, Edith's fans and her widower's followers wrote some congratulatory messages, while honoring the memory of the eternal ‘Aventurera.'

Lorenzo Lazo and Edith Gonzalez in Bolivia
© @lazomargain

Lorenzo Lazo and Edith Gonzalez in Bolivia

In the picture we can see the couple kissing tenderly, while posing on top of the Salar de Uyuni, an incredible place in Bolivia that seems to be taken out of a dream, where the sky is reflected on the floor and they seem to be walking among the clouds. Next to the image, Lorenzo wrote: "With the memory of a kiss very close to the sky on the heights of the Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia," thus moving all his followers.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries