Lorenzo Lazo remembers Edith Gonzalez in what would have been their ninth wedding anniversary

View Galleries
-
Edith Gonzalez's widower celebrates Mexico with never-before-seen video of the actress
For Edith Gonzalez's family, celebrations will never be the same. In this time of the year, when there are so many special dates to celebrate, the...
-
Edith Gonzalez´s daughter Constanza celebrates her Quinceañera surrounded by family - all the photos
-
Edith Gonzalez's husband Lorenzo Lazo marks his first birthday without her
The last few months have not been easy for Lorenzo Lazo as he mourns the loss of his wife, beloved Mexican actress Edith Gonzalez, who died on June 13...
-
Edith González's 14-year-old daughter's custody revealed after mother's passing
The Mexican queen of telenovelas, the late Edith González, sadly passed away on June 13, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Her family, even...
-
Edith González's mom's heartbreaking farewell message: 'I'm going with you, my child'
Edith González’s tragic death shocked fans, friends and family - but none more so than two of the closest people in Edith's life: her daughter,...