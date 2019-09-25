View 12 pics | Celebrities

Miley Cyrus ‘finds her way’ on hike after breakup - see the breathtaking pics!

Miley Cyrus post-breakup hike
© @mileycyrus

Miley Cyrus post-breakup hike

Miley Cyrus used a Britney Spears song as a conduit for her post-break up emotions. “But if you look at me closely ... you can see it in my eyes .... this girl will always find .... her way,” she wrote, quoting the pop icon’s hit I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman. Accompanying a photo of the 26-year-old enveloped by what looks like Arizona’s scenic Antelope Canyon, the post assured fans that she was in a good place. This was a one of various photos Miley shared on Wednesday, September 25, revealing that she sought out solace in nature after her month-long romance with Kaitlynn Carter ended.

Scroll through to see all of her healing photos!

miley-cyrus-mountains
© @mileycyrus

miley-cyrus-mountains

The Climb

Sticking with her empowering theme, Miley most recently wrote: “KEEP ON MOVIN’ KEEP CLIMBIN’."

Miley Cyrus Kaitlynn breakup
© @mileycyrus

Miley Cyrus Kaitlynn breakup

Mountain Miley

Miley seemed to be exploring Utah's Zion National Park in this carousel of peaceful photos.

Miley Cyrus hiking
© @mileycyrus

Miley Cyrus hiking

Lean on me 

Her sporty chic look consisted of a gray crop top, tight Nike Pro performance shorts and a matching hat.

Miley Cyrus mountains
© @mileycyrus

Miley Cyrus mountains

Mountain escape

The series of mountain photos, marked Miley’s first personal sentiments since news broke of her and Kaitlynn's split the weekend prior. The peaceful snaps prove she is on a journey of growth.

Miley Cyrus dog Bean
© @mileycyrus

Miley Cyrus dog Bean

Puppy love

Miley's post-breakup getaway wasn't without love, though. She had her Chihuahua mix dog Bean for comfort. "Bean + MC = 4EVR," she wrote alongside another carousel of mountain-set photos.

miley cyrus dog
© @mileycyrus

miley cyrus dog

Pawsitively stunning

Another pic showed Bean accompanying Miley on a walk. "Bean is so much more fabulous than me and honestly I’m ok with it," Miley's sister Brandi Cyrus commented.

Miley Cyrus getaway
© @mileycyrus

Miley Cyrus getaway

Path to healing

She featured Bean in another photo that gave fans a glimpse at her sleek vacation digs.

Miley Cyrus spa
© @mileycyrus

Miley Cyrus spa

Rejuvenate

The Mother's Daughter songstress treated herself to much needed R&R with her pup.

Miley Cyrus family
© @mileycyrus

Miley Cyrus family

Fam bam

Bean wasn't the only support system Miley had with her. She took the trip with her sister Brandi and mom Tish Cyrus, who called canyon country "pure magic."

miley cyrus hiking
© @mileycyrus

miley cyrus hiking

Consistency

Her next post, entitled “consistency,” captured her in a sports bra, completely entrenched in the canyon. "Uh is this the gun show orrrr???" her social media-happy sister Brandi playfully commented.

miley cyrus post breakup hike
© @mileycyrus

miley cyrus post breakup hike

Flipping the past away

Miley put up her first vacation post on September 24. "Extra," she wrote beside this fab hair flip photo.

Sharing shots filled with stunning landscapes and blue skies after an emotional time is nothing new for the former Disney starlet. In fact, Miley’s first post after her and Liam Hemsworth’s separation was announced featured a similar outdoorsy picture. 

