Here are the Latin Grammy Awards nominees!

Maluma reacts to not being nominated for a 2019 Latin Grammy
The 2019 Latin Grammy nominations were announced revealing Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz leads the pack with eight nominations including Best...
Zabryna Guevara talks celebrating her Venezuelan culture with her role on 'Emergence'
Zabryna Guevara’s latest series Emergence is close to her heart and her heritage. The veteran actor, who has a love for the supernatural, plays Dr....
Ally Brooke talks her exciting new year and dancing her way to America's heart
Ally Brooke talks her exciting new year and dancing her way to America's heart
This Latino artist created an Aztec-inspired portrait of Selena Quintanilla
In his own words: Chef Aarón Sánchez on inspiring the next generation of Latinx chefs
