View 2 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

Here are the Latin Grammy Awards nominees!

...
Here are the Latin Grammy Awards nominees!
You're reading

Here are the Latin Grammy Awards nominees!

1/2
Enrique Iglesias twin sisters Cristina and Victoria to attend exclusive Debutante Ball in Paris
Next

Enrique Iglesias twin sisters Cristina and Victoria to attend exclusive Debutante Ball in Paris
Alejandro Sanz
© @alejandrosanz

Alejandro Sanz

Alejandro Sanz leads the Latin Grammy nominations with eight mentions.

Rosalía and JBalvin
© Getty Images

Rosalía and JBalvin

Rosalia and J Balvin also appear in the list of nominees for this edition.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries