Jennifer Lopez melts over her twins' talented musical number

View Galleries
-
Doting Mamá: JLo's cutest moments with her kids Max and Emme
-
The family that plays together, stays together - Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Edition
Who doesn't love a puppy (well, doggy in this case)?! Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme are all smiles in a sweet new photo...
-
Jennifer Lopez breaks the internet in iconic Versace dress 20 years later
If there’s someone who can wear the iconic Versace dress Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy’s (you know the one), it’s none other than JLo...
-
Marc Anthony introduces new girlfriend J Lynne to Jennifer Lopez
Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez set the standard for co-parenting goals and have maintained a warm and friendly relationship for the benefit of their...
-
Not all of Kim Kardashian's fans agree with this fashion accessory on North West
Proud momma of four, Kim Kardashian loves featuring her kids on social media. Her eldest child, North West, 6, is a little fashionista who isn’t...