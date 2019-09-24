View 3 pics | Back to story
Jennifer Lopez melts over her twins' talented musical number

Jennifer Lopez melts over her twins' talented musical number
Jennifer Lopez melts over her twins' talented musical number

Karol G and Annuel AA heat up Miami for date night
Jennifer Lopez and her kids Emme and Max
Jennifer Lopez and her kids Emme and Max

Once more, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's twins have blow their parents' followers away by showing off their incredible musical talent. The little ones have surely inherited the best of their famous parents' genes and proven that music flows in their veins. Proud as can be The Bronx Diva excitedly shared a clip of her and Marc’s twins Max and Emme boasting their artistic skills.

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez kids Max and Emme

Jennifer took to social media to share a video in which her “coquitos” as she lovingly calls them are singing their version of the song Riptide by Vance Joy. While Emme expertly plays the ukelele, Max sings his heart away. “My heart can’t take it…” wrote JLo next to the clip.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony kids Emme and Max

The twins are in full concentration mode during their jam session, and like total pros, they keep their audience fully engaged with their talents. Even though Max loses his rhythm for a split second and his sister reacts with a cute knowing smile, the clip shared by the Dinero singer has amused thousands of her fans. In only minutes, the video garnered thousands of likes.

