Maluma reacts to not being nominated for a 2019 Latin Grammy

...
Maluma reacts to not being nominated for a 2019 Latin Grammy
Maluma reacts to not being nominated for a 2019 Latin Grammy

"A great disappointment to not have a single @latingrammys nomination, so much effort, the best album of my life, Madonna singing in Spanish, hits like HP, 11 PM, salsa produced by the greatest @sergiogeorge, and the heart and dedication I put into 11:11 doesn’t fit inside my chest,” he wrote.

The 25-year-old continued, “One is definitely left feeling confused and without knowing what to think. The only thing that’s clear is that the biggest award is seeing full concerts and an audience that loves you and wants to identify with you. I love you people but I can’t hide this feeling that hurts inside.”

Nonetheless, the Medellín native didn’t hold back in congratulating his friends and fellow artists. “Congratulations to all those who were nominated from the bottom of my heart,” he added. “It gives me so much joy!”

Following the announcement of the 2019 Latin Grammy's nominations, Maluma took to social media to share his thoughts and feelings with an all-text post.

