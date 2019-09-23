Mexican soccer player Javier Hernández, who is 31 years old, is living a great moment in his life after having realized his dream of becoming a father when baby Noah, born on July 16 of this year, was born.

Today, three months after his baby's birth, the Sevilla player showed off how good being a father has been to him, and how much he is enjoying this new phase of his life. Noah was born out of his relationship with Australian influencer Sara Kohan, who is six years younger than him Chicharito. The couple met at a pool party in 2018, and a few months later they made their relationship public. A little while after, they got married and said that they were expecting their first child! Although Sara was really excited to become a mother, 'Chicharito' is also sharing the spotlight for the way he looks at and how he cares for baby Noah.