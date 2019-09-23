View 9 pics | Celebrities
Marc Anthony's new girlfriend J Lynne: all you need to know about her
Marc Anthony has a new girlfriend - meet Jessica Lynne Harris

Marc Anthony was in the spotlight recently when he attended a school sports event holding hands with a beautiful lady. Emme was competing in a race and of course daddy was there to support her. It is known that Marc and ex-wife Jennifer Lopez have a wonderful relationship and would do anything for their twins, this is why both of them, along with their partners, spent a happy day under the sun watching the 11-year-old´s sports achievements. 

Although it's always great to see the affection Jennifer and Marc feel for each other, this was not what got fans talking. Marc's new partner, a tall, slim and curly-haired beautiful woman looked like his ex-girlfriend Raffaella Modugno, but was it her? 

Several outlets have identified the stunning brunette as 28-year-old model Jessica Lynne Harris, and if you are a fan of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, you might have heard her name before. Keep reading to find out why...

Jessica is a 28-year-old model from Philadelphia. She moved to Miami two years ago looking for a chance to keep growing her profile in the fashion industry. But the world (or Miami, if you prefer) is a small place and she eventually bumped into Marc, who could not take his eyes off her since the first moment he saw her. 

 

Jessica has a combination of African-American genes on her dad's side and Swiss heritage from her mom Rita. In this picture we can see the mother-daughter team, who both have perfect skin, posing at the beach. And another thing to thank mom for - as well as English, Jessica is fluent in German and has dual nationality.

The Philly beauty changed her name to J Lynne when she started modeling. She signed for Next Model Agency and has walked the runways of New York Fashion Week and showcased beachwear on many occasions. She tried out for America´s Next Top Model and according to Heavy website, she is also interested in acting.

 

Surely J will perfectly understand Marc Anthony's twins Max and Emme. Why? Because she has a twin sister too!

Apart from her twin sister, Jessica has an older brother, Stephen, and a younger sister, Olivia. They all posed together in matching outfits in this picture. A family of beauties!

As the model reevals on her social media account, she met Barak Obama in 2008 when she was a president of her senior class and since then, he has been an inspiration for her. From 2009 to 2010, Jessica studied at Southern Methodist University and according to Heavy website, became a real state leasing agent before starting her career in the fashion industry.

The model had a first encounter with fame when media all over the world published pictures of her with Kourtney Kardashian's ex-husband Scott Disick. At that time, he was still married to Kim's sister, who was miles away on a family break in Costa Rica. 

Jessica is now smiling again. She is going strong with Marc Anthony and, as the photos showed last week, she has already met the singer's ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez. This is serious!

 

