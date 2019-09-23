Marc Anthony's new girlfriend J Lynne: all you need to know about her

View Galleries
-
Marc Anthony introduces new girlfriend J Lynne to Jennifer Lopez
Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez set the standard for co-parenting goals and have maintained a warm and friendly relationship for the benefit of their...
-
Marc Anthony's son Ryan Muñiz just turned 16 – see his life in pictures
-
Marc Anthony defends Puerto Rico following negative remarks about the island
For Marc Anthony there is nothing that fills him with more pride than his Puerto Rican heritage. Although Marc was born in New York, in his heart the...
-
Marc Anthony hilariously bumps into Jennifer Lopez at an L.A. hotel
They divorced years ago, but Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez are super friendly exes. The former couple, who are proud parents of twins Max and Emme,...
-
Four Latinx music bio-flicks you need to watch before summer ends