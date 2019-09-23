JLo reacts to Emilia Clarke channeling her at Emmys 2019

View Galleries
JLo wins New York Fashion Week with these boss looks
New York Fashion Week 2019 found a leading lady in Jennifer Lopez. The 50-year-old superstar brought her style A-game while out and about promoting...
Jennifer Lopez goes blonde in epic 'Hustlers' premiere style and our jaws have dropped
Jennifer Lopez reigned supreme at the Hustlers Toronto International Film Festival premiere. It was as if the 50-year-old style icon had been dipped...
Inside the hottest pre-Emmys parties with fashionably late Catherine Zeta-Jones and more
The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are here, and Hollywood is buzzing. Television's most celebratory weekend beckons bashes bright enough to match the...
You can now slip into JLo's iconic Versace dress
Are you ready to get on the floor with Jennifer Lopez in a whole new way? In honor of the superstar’s upcoming big 5-0 birthday on July 24, Versace...
Serena Williams wears children's clothes so she can twin with daughter Alexis
Move over, Venus - Serena Williams has a new twin! Well, style twin. The tennis champ loves twinning with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian,...