View 5 pics | Back to story

JLo reacts to Emilia Clarke channeling her at Emmys 2019

...
JLo reacts to Emilia Clarke channeling her at Emmys 2019
You're reading

JLo reacts to Emilia Clarke channeling her at Emmys 2019

1/5
Disney's Frozen 2 Trailer is Literally Magic: Watch
Next

Disney's Frozen 2 Trailer is Literally Magic: Watch
Emilia Clarke emmys style jlo
© Getty Images

Emilia Clarke emmys style jlo

Emilia Clarke wasn’t playing games when it came to her Emmys 2019 dress. The “Queen of the Dragons” turned to none-other-than “Queen of the block” Jennifer Lopez for style inspiration. “@emmys2019 WE BE ROLLLLLIN!” the 32-year-old Game of Thrones star wrote ahead of her carpet walk, adding: “@jlo just as heads up you have inspired this years lewk.” And as soon as the nominee stepped onto the glittering event’s purple carpet, we could tell she took a page from the 50-year-old superstar’s lewk book!

emilia clarke emmys style
© @emilia_clarke

emilia clarke emmys style

 “I am one lucky lady to have the best glam squad ever invented… @jennychohair @jilliandempsey @petraflannery @jennahipp,” the fan-favorite actress added, giving her team a shoutout. “YOU HAVE LIT THIS CHICK ON FYRE! thank you thank you thank you!”

Emilia Clarke Emmys
© Getty Images

Emilia Clarke Emmys

Emilia singed the Emmys carpet from the moment her jimmy choos stepped out of the car. The HBO leading lady was easily one of the night’s best dressed, donning a plunging Valentino number in midnight blue. Its deep v-neck was Jennifer-approved, immediately calling to mind the On the Floor singer’s iconic jungle print Versace ensemble (a look that, sidenote, she just recreated).

Emilia Clarke style
© @petraflannery

Emilia Clarke style

Emilia was advised to accessorize with sparkling David Webb jewels in opal and a Valentino purse.

Jennifer Lopez Versace dress
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Versace dress

“When the Mother of Dragons meets #Ramona,” JLo wrote referencing Emilia and her Hustlers alter ego. “#dead #HustlersMovie I love u @emilia_clarke <3 #daenerys.” Her words came with a clip of Emilia excitedly gabbing about how JLo was the muse for her look and how she would be channeling the star all night long.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries