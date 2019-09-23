View 4 pics | Back to story

Sofia Vergara flaunts tiny waist in stunning 90s throwback

Sofia Vergara flaunts tiny waist in stunning 90s throwback
Sofia Vergara flaunts tiny waist in stunning 90s throwback

Sofia Vergara loves herself a good 90s throwback. Ahead of making a gorgeous appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2020 collection show during Milan Fashion Week, the 47-year-old model threw it back to the first time she ever wore a design by the Italian fashion house. “#tbt Miami, The 90’s Wearing my first D&G ever!!” she wrote alongside a photo of her in a blue and yellow corseted number. The Modern Family star looked like a 90s poster child with her highlighted hair and frosted lips.

While at the Milan Fashion Week show, the actress donned a custom figure-hugging floral dress by D&G. Reflecting the brand’s tropical theme, the strapless gown fit in swimmingly against the jungle backdrop and cheetah print runway.

It's clear that the fashionista is a longtime fan of Dolce & Gabbana. She said attending their latest show was a “dream come true,” and that they have the “most amazing collection ever!!” adding in one last: “Bravo!!!” From the red carpet to family gatherings, Sofia is often spotted wearing the duo's designs.

Her Dolce & Gabbana #tbt homage, was the latest in a series of throwback posts. Earlier in the month, she shared a photo from the same decade in Miami Beach, capturing her fresh face, sun-kissed and toned bod in a teeny blue bikini.

