Latinx actor Jharrel Jerome wins big at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Inside the hottest pre-Emmys parties with fashionably late Catherine Zeta-Jones and more
The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are here, and Hollywood is buzzing. Television's most celebratory weekend beckons bashes bright enough to match the...
Emmy's 2019 Red Carpet Fashion - see all the top looks!
Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego star in Alicia Keys' beautiful new music video
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego’s love was turned into art, thanks to two very special musicians. The Latina powerhouse and her leading man starred in...
Camila Cabello gets personal in BTS look for 'Shameless'
Camila Cabello gave fans a look inside of the world of one of her most personal songs. The 22-year-old songstress took to her social media to share a...
'Party of Five' reboot sets out to capture our hearts - see first look here
Everyone remembers the Party of Five of the 90s — a heart-gripping family drama surrounding five siblings who were forced to face life on their own...