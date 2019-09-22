View 4 pics | Back to story
Latinx actor Jharrel Jerome wins big at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Tonight is TV's most important night (the Oscars of television, if you will) and Latinxers were repping la cultura at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Most notably, Dominica American actor Jharrel Jermone won for Best Actor in a Movie or Limited Series, one of the most coveted awards of the night. 

He was the only Latino to win an Emmy.

Benicio Del Toro celebrated his first Emmy nomination for Escape at Dannemora.

Jharrel Jerome took home his first Emmy for his role as Korey Wise in When They See Us.

