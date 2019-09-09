View 11 pics | Celebrities
What a cutie! The best photos of Chicharito and baby Noah

...
What a cutie! The best photos of Chicharito and baby Noah

'Chicharito' is really excited about his baby
'Chicharito' is really excited about his baby

Chicharito is stoked having a baby

Mexican soccer player Javier Hernández, who is 31 years old, is living a great moment in his life after having realized his dream of becoming a father when baby Noah, born on July 16 of this year, was born.

Today, three months after his baby's birth, the Sevilla player showed off how good being a father has been to him, and how much he is enjoying this new phase of his life. Noah was born out of his relationship with Australian influencer Sara Kohan, who is six years younger than him Chicharito. The couple met at a pool party in 2018, and a few months later they made their relationship public. A little while after, they got married and said that they were expecting their first child! Although Sara was really excited to become a mother, 'Chicharito' is also sharing the spotlight for the way he looks at and how he cares for baby Noah.

’Chicharito’ spoiled his child ever since he was in his mother's womb
’Chicharito’ spoiled his child ever since he was in his mother's womb

He has taken care of his child since he was in the womb

The months that came before Noah's birth were really special to 'Chicharito,' because he did such an amazing job taking care of his baby and soon-to-be mother. This is why he missed out on playing with Mexico's national team for the Copa de Oro. The athlete wanted to be with his family during this special stage.

Throughout the pregnancy, Javier took special care of Sarah's bump by talking to it, kissing it and giving Noah loads of love. So adorable!

‘Chicharito’ never hid his baby
‘Chicharito’ never hid his baby

Shared happy moments

Contrary to what some celebs have done (to keep their children away from the spotlight), 'Chicharito' has been talking about Noah since the day he was born, and he's done it once again in this sweet photo of the family of three laying in bed.

In this photo, both him and Sarah are unable to unglue their eyes from the baby!

‘Chicharito’ kisses Noah like you haven't seen before
‘Chicharito’ kisses Noah like you haven't seen before

Noah, happy to be kissed by his daddy

‘Chicharito,’ who has played three World Cups in Mexico's national team, shared this lovely snap on July 8, and he tells us how much he loves kissing Noah.

"Pure love." That's what the soccer player said when asked about Noah.

‘Chicharito’ doesn't go crazy if Noah is not around
‘Chicharito’ doesn't go crazy if Noah is not around

Quality father-and-son time

Despite many first-time parents being afraid of being left alone with their baby for the first couple of weeks, 'Chicharito' hasn't had a problem with it. It's actually been quite the opposite, since he loves spending quality alone time with his baby.

This photo shows the love between father and son. It's love in its highest expression, according to the Jalisco-born player.

‘Chicharito’ takes care of Noah during his first time ever to visit to the ocean
‘Chicharito’ takes care of Noah during his first time ever to visit to the ocean

His first time at sea

On August 7, Noah saw the sea for the first time on a trip his parents made to Sardinia, Italy. The joy that this moment brought to these two young parents was so much that they had to bring the baby to the water. "At first, he was in shock, but we started having fun afterwards," Sarah wrote.

Noah fits very well in his father's arms when it comes to naps
Noah fits very well in his father's arms when it comes to naps

In daddy's arms

Though it's often complicated and a bit awkward to sleep next to someone especially a tiny baby, there is nothing better for Chicharito and Noah. They both fall deeply asleep together.

 

A ’Chicharito’ loves playing with Noah
A ’Chicharito’ loves playing with Noah

A playful father

Aside from sleeping with, playing with and spoiling Noah, he is also Noah's best friend, who he loves pulling pranks with!

In this picture, we can see both father and son pouting in the same way - it's genetics! This makes it impossible for his followers to not comment or congratulate him on how he is as a father.

‘Chicharito’ can't take his eyes off of Noah
‘Chicharito’ can't take his eyes off of Noah

Always looking after Noah

During summer vacation, 'Chicharito' showed us how patient and protective he can be, since he never took his eyes off of Noah, not even to smile at the camera! He was too busy analyzing each of his baby's movements after waking up from a nap.

‘Chicharito’ and Noah are a couple of dreamers
‘Chicharito’ and Noah are a couple of dreamers

A dreamer, just like his dad

Just like his father, who has achieved everything he set his mind to, Noah is also a dreamer, a fact that 'Chicharito' boasts about on this photo, where they can both be seen, surely thinking of a promising future.

"Noah is thinking about things... Play along!" Hernández wrote in a post, referencing one of his most famoust quotes.

‘Chicharito’ says it all in one photo
‘Chicharito’ says it all in one photo

Infinite, unconditional love

Javier Hernández doesn't need to say anything to show us how happy and lucky he feels about having scored the best goal of his life right after Noah arrived.

It is through these photos that Mexico's top scorer lets the world know how happy he feels about holding his firstborn, a result of the relationship he is in with the love of his life.

