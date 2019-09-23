Brad Pitt and other celebs that look smokin' hot with a beard

View 12 pics | Celebrities
Nowadays, beards are seen as extremely attractive and indeed, we can even go as far as saying that they have become a very useful weapon when it comes to drawing people's attention. This is why some celebs sport beards as an accessory and although some may seem shocking more than others, we can safely say they look amazing either way.

 

Brad Pitt

Our household beau, Brad Pitt, was shooting Legends of the Fall when he admitted that his face gains more personality and appeal when he's sporting a beard. Do you agree with this self-assessment?

Chris Hemsworth looks younger after shaving
© Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth looks younger after shaving

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth, the Australian actor who knows everything there is to know about working out, can typically be seen displaying his luscious beard. Case in point: when he starred in AvengersEndgame. Then we saw him in Men In Black, looking clean shaven and seemingly younger! Nonetheless, his beauty remained intact.

 

Ryan Gosling has two sides: with a beard and one without!
© Getty Images

Ryan Gosling has two sides: with a beard and one without!

Ryan Gosling

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling has played many memorable roles during his career on the big screen, and if you want one specific side-by-side of Ryan with and without a beard, there is no better example than his role in The Notebook. Lucky for him, his character looks really handsome with the attractive accessory, but his face becomes sweet and soft without it as well!

Matthew McConaughey looks amazing with or without a beard
© Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey looks amazing with or without a beard

Matthew McConaughey

Throughout his career, Matthew McConaughey has brought many charming roles to life, all of which have required him to look both clean shaven and bearded. He has absolutely dominated the screen both with his talent and good looks. Next fall, he will join Texas University to become a professor for a film project, where we are sure he will melt hearts with his dashingly good looks.

 

Ashton Kutcher has shown us that he looks amazing with and without a beard
© Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher has shown us that he looks amazing with and without a beard

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher, the actor, producer and former model, always knew how attractive he was (right?!). At least, that's what we think! Ashton and his good looks definitely work in his favor to win over fans through his films and shows. On That 70's Show, his character, Kelso, never had a beard. However, many years later, he gave the beard a chance and the results were quite satisfactory.

 

Jamie Dornan won over some hearts after shaving for '50 Shades'
© Getty Images

Jamie Dornan won over some hearts after shaving for '50 Shades'

Jamie Dornan

Our forever Christian Grey from the 50 Shades franchise, Jamie Dornan, won over most hearts when he showed off his gorgeous face without a beard; but he prefers to let his facial hair grow, achieving that perfect 'McSteamy' look.

 

Jared Leto's followers are now used to seeing him wearing long hair and a beard
© Getty Images

Jared Leto's followers are now used to seeing him wearing long hair and a beard

Jared Leto

The most recent (and also the scariest) Joker to come to life (thus far! - here's looking at you, Joaquin Phoenix!), Jared Leto, has pretty baby blue eyes, which he then complements with his long hair and beard. He doesn't sport a clean look often but when he does, he looks great.

 

Zac Efron is going through a new stage that his fans love: silver hair and a beard!
© Getty Images

Zac Efron is going through a new stage that his fans love: silver hair and a beard!

Zac Efron

Zac Efron's new look - sporting a beard and short platinum hair - was a welcome surprise for the most loyal of his fans. Even though we got to know him while he was very young and baby-faced, his most recent phase is definitely one that we love.

 

Jake Gyllenhaal looks younger without a beard, though he looks amazing with one
© Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal looks younger without a beard, though he looks amazing with one

Jake Gyllenhaal

2018 was the year when Jake Gyllenhaal was named the sexiest man in the world. His deep-set eyes make him look dreamy, whether he's sporting a beard or not.

Ryan Reynolds decided that he'd let his beard grow after 'Deadpool'
© Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds decided that he'd let his beard grow after 'Deadpool'

Ryan Reynolds

 Before Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds sported a perfectly well-shaven look, but he took to growing a beard after filming, garnering more followers' attention all around the world and becoming all the more popular.


Leonardo DiCaprio's current look includes a beard
© Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio's current look includes a beard

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio faced a real challenge when he shot The Revenant, because the main character had a thick, bushy beard. Even though Leo normally sports a short beard, he came through with the challenge managing to look amazing. 

 

Justin Timberlake sparks controversy because of his bearded and his beardless looks
© Getty Images

Justin Timberlake sparks controversy because of his bearded and his beardless looks

Justin Timberlake

Some years ago, Justin Timberlake caused a stir when he starred in Chance. In the film the Cry Me a River singer sported a longer beard (which his followers were very much into)!

