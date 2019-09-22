View 12 pics | Celebrities

Inside the hottest pre-Emmys parties with fashionably late Catherine Zeta-Jones and more

...
Inside the hottest pre-Emmys parties with fashionably late Catherine Zeta-Jones and more
You're reading

Inside the hottest pre-Emmys parties with fashionably late Catherine Zeta-Jones and more

1/12
Emmy Watch Party: Get ready for TV's biggest night with these celebratory drinks
Next

Emmy Watch Party: Get ready for TV's biggest night with these celebratory drinks
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas BAFTA
© Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas BAFTA

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are here, and Hollywood is buzzing. Television's most celebratory weekend beckons bashes bright enough to match the glow of the stars being honored on Sunday, September 22. While these A-list affairs are, of course, invite-only, we've got your VIP pass to all of the glitz and glamour inside. So, step right up and bask in the style, candids and all around highlights from the pre-Emmys 2019 party circuit!

 

BAFTA TV Tea Party

Legendary couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were a united front as they strolled down the BAFTA TV tea party carpet hand in hand. The A-list pair had a grand entrance as the last to show up at the spectacular Beverly Hilton outing, looking as in love as ever. Their arrival was a wonderful final surprise for fellow attendees and, obviously, surrounding photographers.

GALLERY: EMMY WATCH PARTY: GET READY FOR TV'S BIGGEST NIGHT WITH THESE CELEBRATORY DRINKS

Rachel Brosnahan
© Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

BAFTA TV Tea Party

The Marvelous Rachel Brosnahan popped in the crowd of attendees at the Heineken-sponsored event, looking rosey in shades of red in her H&M ensemble.

natasha-lyonne-variety
© Getty Images

natasha-lyonne-variety

Variety Showrunners Dinner

LOL! Orange is the New Black ladies Natasha Lyonne and writer Lauren Morelli were blousey beauties as they celebrated each other’s achievements at the Variety Showrunners Dinner sponsored by Icelandic Glacial water on Friday, September 20.

Click to see more of the hottest events from this week!

lea michele emmys style
© Getty Images

lea michele emmys style

Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris' 2019 Pre-Emmy Party

Lea Michele was red hot in this David Koma dress as she walked the EW and L'Oreal Paris' 2019 Pre-Emmy Party yellow carpet at the iconic Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. on Friday, September 20.

Francia Raisa
© Getty Images

Francia Raisa

Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris' 2019 Pre-Emmy Party

Francia Raísa also heated up the carpet, but in a very different look. The Grown-ish star looked grown in a spicy ensemble from ELIYA THE LABEL. "They call me Cha Cha because I’m the best dancer at St. Bernadette’s," she wrote, cheekily referencing Grease.

Mandy Moore this is us kids
© Getty Images

Mandy Moore this is us kids

Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris' 2019 Pre-Emmy Party

Mom's here! Mandy Moore mingled with her onscreen This Is Us kids Parker Bates, Niles Fitch and Mackenzie Hancsicsak. 

Emmys pre party ABC stars
© Getty Images

Emmys pre party ABC stars

Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris' 2019 Pre-Emmy Party

Orange is the New Black star Selenis Leyva posed with ABC leading players Kelly McCreary, Matt McGorry, and Amirah Vann.

Sarah Hyland emmys party
© Getty Images

Sarah Hyland emmys party

Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris' 2019 Pre-Emmy Party

Sarah Hyland got silly with RuPaul's Drag Race star Nina West. The Modern Family star was pretty in pink in a RASARIO dress and adorned with colorful rings by Le Vian & Anabela Chan.

Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols
© Getty Images

Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols

Entertainment Weekly and L'Oreal Paris' 2019 Pre-Emmy Party

Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols stepped out of Riverdale and onto Sunset for the swanky gathering, which was overflowing with Casamigos Margaritas.

Bethenny Frankel and Lea Michele
© Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel and Lea Michele

The Hollywood Reporter & SAG-AFTRA 3rd annual Emmy Nominees Night

Lea Michele party hopped that evening, joining tv personalities like Bethenny Frankel at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA 3rd annual Emmy Nominees Night presented by Heineken at Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio.

keegan-michael-key-stars
© Getty Images

keegan-michael-key-stars

The Hollywood Reporter & SAG-AFTRA 3rd annual Emmy Nominees Night

Fun foursome! Keegan-Michael Key, William Jackson Harper, D'Arcy Carden and Sterling K. Brown chatted inside the high profile event. 

Laura Dern and Elizabeth Banks Emmys
© Getty Images

Laura Dern and Elizabeth Banks Emmys

Audi Celebrates the 71st Emmys

Charlie's Angels director Elizabeth Banks caught up with Big Little Lies star Laura Dern at Audi's pre-Emmy event honoring oustanding television talent at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries