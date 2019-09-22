View 4 pics | Back to story

Eva Longoria takes José Bastón on star-studded date to drug prevention gala

...
Eva Longoria and Jose Baston
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston

Between busy work schedules and raising their one-year-old son, it’s rare to see Eva Longoria and José Pepe Bastón step out for a date night. However, the Latinx power couple always finds time for each other, especially when there’s a good cause involved. On the night of Saturday, September 21, Eva and José secured a babysitter for little Santiago, got all dolled up and stepped out in Beverly Hills for the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention’s 2019 Summer Spectacular.

Seen here: the lovebirds were joined by Brent's father, high-profile lawyer Robert Shapiro.

eva-longoria-style
© Getty Images

eva-longoria-style

Eva donned a sleeveless little black asymmetrical dress, which was an amalgamation of various styles. Tied together by the dark hue, the frock featured a galaxy-like beading and sheer mini slit on her right side. The Grand Hotel producer literally let her hair down, her auburn tresses glistening under the camera flashes.

Eva Longoria drug prevention gala
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria drug prevention gala

José sat back and watched his wife shine as she took to the stage and played host of the glittering affair. Her duties included honoring Will Arnett with the evening’s “Spirit of Sobriety Award.”

eva longoria and nicole scherzinger
© Getty Images

eva longoria and nicole scherzinger

Other star attendees included Nicole Scherzinger, who looked stunning in a sparkling Celia Kritharioti FW19 couture dress. Nicole and Eva made for a dazzling duo as they caught up and posed next to each other.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

