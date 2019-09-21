View 3 pics | Back to story

Serena Williams wears children's clothes so she can twin with daughter Alexis

...
While Serena Williams has shared many a matching mother-daughter moment, she took things to another level on Saturday, September 20. "We love twinning so much, I slipped into the star tutu skirt from @rocketsofawesome to match hers!" the mom-of-one wrote. "What can I say I’m a kid at heart." This accompanying photo of her and Alexis Olypmia was almost too adorable to handle.

Merely a few days prior, Serena shared a more summery matching moment. The world class athlete and her only child twinned in these hot pink one-piece bathing suits! The only difference was the text splashed across the top. Serena’s read “the shady one,” while Aexis’ read: “Wild Child.” 

Little Alexis (and her top bun) recently hit the NYFW runway at her mom’s S by Serena second runway show. She coordinated once again with her momma, donning a trendy black tee, gray skirt and colorful Nike sneakers.

