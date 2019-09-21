Serena Williams wears children's clothes so she can twin with daughter Alexis

View Galleries
Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia's cutest mommy-daughter moments: All of the best photos
Get ready to "aww"! Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.,...
Eva Mendes gets real about parenting with Ryan Gosling: 'it's beautiful and maddening'
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may be mega stars to us, but they still experience the day to day mania of parenting youngsters. At this time, the...
Shopping spree! Salma Hayek hits Rodeo Drive with stepchildren Mathilde and Augustin
Get in, Salma. We’re going shopping! Friday, August 2 turned out to have a family shopping spree in store for Salma Hayek. The Oscar-nominee and her...
Eva Longoria reveals her 'favorite things' and celebrities and fans alike go wild!
Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens didn’t quite make the cut on Eva Longoria’s latest list of favorite things. The 44-year-old...
Eva Longoria throws baby Santiago a pool party extravaganza: Step inside!