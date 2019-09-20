View 18 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

...
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
You're reading

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

1/18
Serena Williams wears children's clothes so she can twin with daughter Alexis
Next

Serena Williams wears children's clothes so she can twin with daughter Alexis
Selena Gomez on Shark Tank
© @selenagomez

Selena Gomez on Shark Tank

Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events (like Milan Fashion Week), the biggest names in Hollywood looked exceptional while out and about during the third week of September. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Dreams do come true

Selena Gomez wished upon a star that she'd one day get to attend a taping of her favorite show Shark Tank - and that wish came true! The I Can't Get Enough singer's friends gave her the exciting news on her July birthday and this week she finally "swam with sharks" Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec.

"My dream come true," she along wrote with a series of photos. "My friends surprised me on my birthday with a taping of shark tank and it finally happened!! Thank you so much for all being so kind, funny and genuine."

MORE: Selena Gomez delivers powerful speech on why she left the spotlight

Jennifer Lopez versace dress
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez versace dress

Iconic recreation

JLo broke the internet again! 20 years after rocking the Grammys in a plunging Versace jungle dress, Jennifer Lopez recreated the iconic moment at the Versace Spring 2020 show during Milan Fashion week. The 50-year-old closed out the show, making her runway debut in a brand new version of the chiffon dress.

Get all the details on the fierce moment

Elizabeth Banks and Laura Dern
© Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks and Laura Dern

Calling all, liars

Charlie's Angel director Elizabeth Banks caught up with Big Little Lies star Laura Dern at Audi's pre-Emmy event honoring oustanding television talent at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

Diane Guerrero
© Courtesy of #BlogHer

Diane Guerrero

Gold goddess

Diane Guerrero awarded Mónica Ramírez (activist, founder of Latina Impact Fund and Esperanza: The Immigrant Women’s Legal Initiative of the Southern Poverty Law Center) with the "Voices of the Year Award" in the Changemaker category at #BlogHer19 Creators Summit.

Molly Sims
© Chandler Photo

Molly Sims

Keynote kween

Molly Sims delivered the keynote message at WORKSHOP: A Day for Female Founders on September 19 at the Riveter West L.A. "Juggling everything on your schedule takes work," she said, "and a concerted effort to still prioritize yourself at the end of the day."

Stephen Speilberg and Ana Isabelle
© @anaisabellesite

Stephen Speilberg and Ana Isabelle

El mejor jefe!

Puerto Rican singer Ana Isabelle, who plays Rosalia in the highly-anticipated West Side Story movie remake, thanked the film's leader Stephen Speilberg for being the best "jefe" ever.

"Dear Boss, Genius, living legend and one of the kindest human being I’ve ever known," she prefaced. "Thank you for the experience of a lifetime and for being there with us every step of this journey. Thank you for believing in me and letting me be your Rosalia. I feel so blessed, grateful and privileged.
Gracias Diosito y gracias a ti maestro STEVEN SPIELBERG. I love, respect and admire you so much, now more than ever!
Mi Jefe, our director es lo máximo!"

bachelor-tyler-cameron
© Sara Jaye Weiss

bachelor-tyler-cameron

Devilishy delicious

Oh, fancy seeing you here... ABC’s The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron sipped some Diablo Dark Red, an innovation by Casillero del Diablo, at the brand’s launch party.

Victoria's Secret cycle for cure
© Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret

Victoria's Secret cycle for cure

Cycle for a cure

Victoria’s Secret Angels Alexina Graham, Josephine Skriver and Martha Hunt hosted Victoria’s Secret Angel "Cycle to End Cancer" fundraiser at Flywheel NoHo Studio in NYC on September 18.

Rachel Zoe and Ashlee Simpson
© Getty Images

Rachel Zoe and Ashlee Simpson

Blonde barn beauties

Rachel Zoe hosted the Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen launch dinner at auburn restaurant in L.A. on September 18. For each of the designer's friends that attended - like Ashlee Simpson - like a crib was donated to Baby2Baby.

Julissa Bermudez outing
© @officialjulissab

Julissa Bermudez outing

Little black dress

American-Dominican television personality Julissa Bermudez enjoyed herself at the D’USSE XO dinner at Beauty & Essex in L.A.

Mariah Carey and Tracee Ellis Ross
© Getty Images

Mariah Carey and Tracee Ellis Ross

Stylish

Mariah Carey debuted the Mixed-ish theme song to partygoers at ABC and POPSUGAR's “Embrace Your Ish” premiere event on Tuesday, September 17 at Goya Studios in Hollywood.

Natasha Lyonne Orange is the New Black
© Michael Buckner for Variety

Natasha Lyonne Orange is the New Black

LOL

Orange is the New Black ladies Natasha Lyonne and writer Lauren Morelli were blousey beauties as they celebrated each other’s achievements at Variety Showrunners Dinner sponsored by Icelandic Glacial water.

Rihanna style
© Getty Images

Rihanna style

Work, work, work, work, work, work...

Rihanna werked it for the cameras at a ‘Fenty Beauty’ artistry beauty talk in Seoul, South Korea on September 17. Donning a chic white suit, the singer added an extra pop to her look with Anabela Chan’s Laboratory Grown diamond stud earrings and a bold red lip.

Jasmine Tookees
© Getty Images

Jasmine Tookees

Serum Soirée

Jasmine Tookes had a regenerating evening at the La Mer and Garance Doré launch dinner for their Regenerating Serum at Garance's home in L.A. on September 17.

Ashley Benson McDonalds
© Getty Images

Ashley Benson McDonalds

Lovin' it

Ashley Benson let out her inner Ronald McDonald while at McDonald’s and Uber Eats' McDelivery Night In celebration at Chelsea Market on September 17.

Taraji P. Henson birthday party
© Guillotine Vodka

Taraji P. Henson birthday party

Birthday treat

After celebrating her birthday with an 80s-themed roller skating party, Taraji P. Henson went on to satifisfy her sweet tooth. The star got a poofy cotton candy balloon while enjoying a birthday brunch at Katana Chicago hosted by Guillotine Vodka.

T-Pain Legacy event
© PitCCh In Foundation/Cassidy Sparrow

T-Pain Legacy event

Black-tie evening

T-Pain used his musical talent to honor star Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia at the LegaCCy Gala at the Shed at Hudson Yards in NYC. The black-tie event saw celebs and athletes unite to pay tribute to CC’s legacy on and off the field.

Christina Aguilera fashion
© Dave Benett, Getty Images

Christina Aguilera fashion

Surprise!

Christina Aguilera made a surprise appearance at Virgin Voyages and Gareth Pugh's London Fashion Week celebration at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden. Xtina sang for star guests like Billy Porter at the special outing while wearing Virgin Voyages' game-changing crew uniform capsule collection by Gareth.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries