Cardi B in talks to do 'The Nanny' reboot and our inner 90's kid is shook

...
The Nanny named Cardi? Fran Drescher and Cardi B’s team are one step further to making a reboot of the hit tv show The Nanny. The 61-year-old '90s icon told Entertainment Tonight this week that she has been making moves to bring the 26-year-old rapper on board as a modern day Fran Fine.

As far as we can tell, Cardi is down to be the lady in red when everybody else is wearing tan. At least from how she's referenced the show on her social media accounts.

"Fran Drescher in @dolcegabbana," she recently wrote when sharing this outfit on social media.

If it doesn’t work out with Cardi, don’t count on seeing Fran Drescher reprise the role. "We would have to write it for somebody else, which I would be excited to do actually," she told ET. "I could play Sylvia, the mom. And John Leguizamo could play [Fran’s dad], Morty. So, you know, we'll see. There's a lot of opportunities to do something fantastic with it and bring it right into the 21st century.”

