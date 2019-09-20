Becky G recalls being homeless with her family and how it affected her

View Galleries
Becky G teams up with Global Citizen to campaign for women around the world
Becky G wants this world to be a better place for women. The 22-year-old singer teamed up with Global Citizen to go back to her Mexican roots and...
HOLA! USA has the first look at Akon and Becky G's 'Cómo No' video
It’s a party and Akon and Becky G are throwing it! HOLA! USA has the first look at behind-the-scenes footage from the duo’s upcoming music video...
How nine of our fave Latinx power couples spent their summer
Becky G has a major hometown dream come true
This is what dreams are made of and Becky G is taking it all in. On August 23, the HOLA! USA cover girl accomplished something she had always wanted...
Dominican influencer pays homage to his cultural roots with new Converse sneaker
In 2018, Converse teamed up with sneaker aficionado and influencer Ray Polanco Jr. to debut a sneaker inspired by his Dominican Republic roots. And...