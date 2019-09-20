View 3 pics | Back to story

Becky G recalls being homeless with her family and how it affected her

Becky G recalls being homeless with her family and how it affected her
Becky G recalls being homeless with her family and how it affected her

Recently, Becky G revealed her, and her parents and brothers experienced extreme poverty in which they were left without a home, but the Mexican-American star doesn’t think of those times as deplorable and is rather thankful.

“I think there are a lot of things in life that can show you several lessons and even though I’m only 22, I’ve lived many things in my life and yes, I think that has influenced me a lot as a persona, a human, an artist,” she told Telemundo before adding,“I feel very blessed for those hard times because now I can value things more [for what they are].”

In early September, Becky teamed up with Global Citizen and visited Teotitlán del Valle in Oaxaca to visit a group of indigenous women who are making strive with the Vida Nueva Collective and for all women-owned businesses in the community.

