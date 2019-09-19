View 3 pics | Back to story

Taylor Swift says her and Katy Perry were destined to feud for THIS reason

Taylor Swift had an inkling there’d be bad blood between her and Katy Perry. The 29-year-old The Archer singer believes she was destined to have a falling out with the 34-year-old Roar songstress for reasons beyond their control. While sitting down for her first Rolling Stone cover story in five years, T-swizzle said that her and Katy have “had some really good conversations” and come to terms with the fact that their public was most likely fueled by the astrology.

“We were talking about how we’ve had miscommunications with people in the past, not even specifically with each other,” Taylo said. “She’s like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I’m an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire.’ So it’s completely different ways of processing pain, confusion, misconception.” Talk about a spat written in the stars!

From a backup dancer fiasco to writing songs about each other (Taylor's chartopper Bad Blood is believed to be about Katy, while Katy's Swish Swish is said to be a retaliation), the pop giants were tangled in a long time misunderstanding. The hatchet was officially buried over the summer when Katy was the burger to Taylor’s fries in her hit You Need To Calm Down music video (pictured here).

