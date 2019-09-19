View 2 pics | Back to story

Antonio Banderas says he will love Melanie Griffith 'until the day I die'
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas

Melanie and Antonio famously ended their 19-year marriage in December of 2015. However, according to the Spanish star, the divorce changed nothing. “Even if we are divorced, she is my family and I will love her until the day I die,” he told People Now. “We have been in contact all these years and we managed to do a separation that is very elegant.”

Antonio Banderas Melanie Griffith
Antonio Banderas Melanie Griffith

“The first time I went to the Academy Awards after we got a nomination for Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, we got on the red carpet and I saw this blonde woman and I knew her because I saw movies of her, but I didn’t remember [her name] at the time,” he said candidly.

