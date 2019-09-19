View 1 pics | Back to story

Shakira surprises fans with new look

...
Shakira surprises fans with new look
You're reading

Shakira surprises fans with new look

1/1
The real life Ramona was 'not impressed' with JLo's portrayal of her in 'Hustlers'
Next

The real life Ramona was 'not impressed' with JLo's portrayal of her in 'Hustlers'
Shakira new look straight hair
© @shakira

Shakira new look straight hair

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries