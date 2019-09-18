Beyoncé shares intimate moments with rarely-seen twins in documentary special

View 3 pics | Back to story

Beyoncé put her family centerstage in ABC's Making The Gift documentary. The international superstar set out to offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of her recent album The Lion King: The Gift, but ended up gifting them with so much more when the special aired on Monday, September 16. Cameras captured intimate moments of Bey with her husband Jay-Z and their children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter on a trip in Africa. In addition to showing how her and the team revitalized a classic Disney tale, the doc displayed just how crazy in love Beyoncé is with her adorable family.

Beyonce kids
© ABC

Beyonce kids

"Visiting countries in Africa, it's always an emotional experience for me,” the 38-year-old music icon said. “It feels like I'm making peace with a part of me that's yearning for my ancestral connection. I was blessed to be able to relive some of the experiences that I've been very fortunate to have over the years with my entire family."

Beyonce family
© ABC

Beyonce family

The Spirit singer opened up about motherhood, saying: "When you're a mother, there's a love that you experience with your kids that's deeper than anything you can imagine. The love is beyond Earth and beyond time and space, and it's a connection that will be constant."

