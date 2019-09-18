Beyoncé shares intimate moments with rarely-seen twins in documentary special

View Galleries
-
Kim Kardashian says she wants to move to Wyoming after posting an idyllic family photo
The Wests have gone West! Kim Kardashian West gave fans a glimpse at her family’s gorgeous view in Wyoming on Tuesday, September 17. The 38-year-old...
-
Eva Mendes gets real about parenting with Ryan Gosling: 'it's beautiful and maddening'
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may be mega stars to us, but they still experience the day to day mania of parenting youngsters. At this time, the...
-
18 unusual celebrity baby names
Celebrities want to stand out from the crowd, so when it comes to naming their children, only truly “unique” baby names will suffice.Singer...
-
What Beyoncé does and doesn't do as a parent
When it comes to raising her children, Beyoncé has taken after her own mother Tina Knowles Lawson. Tina opened up to Us Weekly about her...
-
Shopping spree! Salma Hayek hits Rodeo Drive with stepchildren Mathilde and Augustin
Get in, Salma. We’re going shopping! Friday, August 2 turned out to have a family shopping spree in store for Salma Hayek. The Oscar-nominee and her...