...
Kim Kardashian says she wants to move to Wyoming after posting an idyllic family photo

© @kimkardashian

The Wests have gone West! Kim Kardashian West gave fans a glimpse at her family’s gorgeous view in Wyoming on Tuesday, September 17. The 38-year-old reality queen and her husband Kanye West are making use of the sprawling ranch he recently purchased in the scenic state, taking in some late summer sunsets with their daughters North, six, and Chicago, 19 months, and three-year-old son Saint. “Wyoming nights,” Kim wrote alongside this sweet evening snap.

© @kimkardashian

Three days prior, Kim treated the world to the first look at her family’s Wyoming trip with a more adventurous photo. As the beauty mogul supervised nearby - in a chic pair of purple athletic pants, nonetheless - cowgirl boot-clad North hugged her sibling Chicago as they sat atop a pinto horse. The mom-of- four simply wrote: “Wyoming.

© @kimkardashian

Fans are wondering if a full-time move to the bucking bronco state is in their future. Kim addressed this on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, saying she loves L.A. too much to make a permanent move right now. “I envision summers, I envision some weekends [in Wyoming], but yeah, we love it. It’s like, the prettiest place you’ve ever seen in your entire life," she said. "Even my sisters, everyone, we’ve had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away.”

