Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego star in Alicia Keys' beautiful new music video

Camila Cabello gets personal in BTS look for 'Shameless'
Camila Cabello gave fans a look inside of the world of one of her most personal songs. The 22-year-old songstress took to her social media to share a...
Zoe Saldana and more give the best hugs while taking #OneVidaAtATime challenge
Emilia Clarke sings in new Christmas movie – and she's good!
Christmas is around the corner and Emilia Clarke is everyone’s new favorite elf. The former Game of Thrones star is now the mother of holidays with...
Ally Brooke on representing Mexican-Americans in 'The Casagrandes'
When Nickelodeon asked Ally Brooke to sing the theme song for their new series The Casagrandes, it was an automatic 'yes!' from the Fifth...
'Terminator' star Gabriel Luna on working with Arnold Schwarzenegger
There’s a new Terminator in town and he’s taking notes. Gabriel Luna will star in this fall’s Terminator: Dark Fate alongside the legendary AI...