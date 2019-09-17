View 1 pics | Back to story

The real life Ramona was 'not impressed' with JLo's portrayal of her in 'Hustlers'

...
The real life Ramona was 'not impressed' with JLo's portrayal of her in 'Hustlers'
You're reading

The real life Ramona was 'not impressed' with JLo's portrayal of her in 'Hustlers'

1/1
¡Bailar, bailar, bailar! 5 songs to get you in the spirit of Hispanic Heritage Month
Next

¡Bailar, bailar, bailar! 5 songs to get you in the spirit of Hispanic Heritage Month
JLo Hustlers
© @jlo

JLo Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez's character in Hustlers is based on a real stripper named Samantha Barbash

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries