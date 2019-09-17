View 3 pics | Back to story

Selena Gomez will produce a Netflix series highlighting undocumented families

Selena Gomez will produce a Netflix series highlighting undocumented families
Selena Gomez will produce a Netflix series highlighting undocumented families

Selena Gomez is producing a new docuseries for Netflix.

Living Undocumented will highlight eight stories from undocumented families. 

"My hope is that the series can shed light on what it's like to live in this country as an undocumented immigrant firsthand, from the courageous people who have chosen to share their stories." 

