View 3 pics | Back to story

Britney Spears has romantic sunset date with boyfriend amidst family drama

...
Britney Spears has romantic sunset date with boyfriend amidst family drama
You're reading

Britney Spears has romantic sunset date with boyfriend amidst family drama

1/3
Ally Brooke talks her exciting new year and dancing her way to America's heart
Next

Ally Brooke talks her exciting new year and dancing her way to America's heart
Britney Spears date night
© @britneyspears

Britney Spears date night

Britney Spears enjoyed a romantic sunset date night with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. The 37-year-old superstar flaunted their love by sharing a sweet waterside photo on Monday, September 16. “Great evening with @samasghari,” she wrote along with a star emoji. It seems her 25-year-old man agreed, as he posted the same picture with an even more adorable sentiment: “Can’t get any better than this.” The glossy act of love, shows that Britney definitely has Sam’s shoulder to lean on during what’s been a drama-filled time in her life.

Britney Spears boyfriend
© @britneyspears

Britney Spears boyfriend

Britney and Sam have been dating for over two years and were first linked after meeting on the set of her Slumber Party music video in 2016.

Britney Spears new boyfriend Sam
© @britneyspears

Britney Spears new boyfriend Sam

These days, much of the singer's wellness seems to be rooted in Sam, who is a fitness expert and helps her with exercise routines.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries